Elon Musk And Grimes Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations to Grimes and Elon Musk, who just welcomed their first child together!
The business mogul broke the news in a low-key tweet last night, responding to a thread about a Tesla testing controversy. He said that the mother and their new baby boy were both doing well. Welcome to the world, tiny Taurus king!
The father said that his son was named X Æ A-12 Musk. His sincerity was, as it often is, difficult to assess, but I wouldn't put it past him—we are, after all, talking about the couple who seem disturbingly unphased by the current state of the world. He shared a photo of the baby's face embellished with sweeping eyelashes and face tattoos; "Never too young for some ink," he teased.
Musk also shared a photo of himself—wearing a timely "Occupy Mars" t-shirt—holding his pride and joy (second only to the Tesla empire).
Grimes has yet to provide any additional details about her firstborn on her own social media, although the musician mother's pregnancy announcement in January spawned near-Beyoncé levels of Internet breakage. Her apocalyptic and quite good fifth studio album, Miss Anthropocene, arrived in February.
Baby X Æ A-12 is still too young and small to determine if he is, in fact, a cyborg or the next Antichrist. But anything could happen.