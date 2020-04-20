Music
Emma McGann Can’t Love “Anyone Else”

Anthemic pop full of provocative energy.

 Randy Radic
04/20/20

UK pop singer-songwriter Emma McGann releases "Anyone Else," a track from her forthcoming Monsters EP.

According to Emma, "'Anyone Else' is about carving out a future with someone while the roots of the past creep to the surface." Produced by MIRLYN, "Anyone Else" reveals the dark side of love on the top of a seductive vibrating rhythm, while Emma's enticing voice ensnares listeners. "I don't know, I don't know / How to love anyone else / Anyone else but you / Holding up a flare and it burns for us / I'll always find my way back to what I love."

Anyone Else


