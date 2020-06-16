A lot of kids struggle to pay attention in school.

Or when a movie is too dialogue-heavy, with too little action. Or when their parents are just trying to talk to them and be a part of their lives and get them to look up from their screens for one damn second! Ahem.

While these and other issues associated with ADHD are often seen as having one clear chemical treatment, powerful stimulants like Ritalin and Adderall may not be a good option for a lot of kids. With that said, it's hard to imagine "more video games" being any kind of solution at all. However, that's exactly what the new prescription video game from Akili Interactive Labs purports to offer—and EndeavorRX has just been approved by the FDA for treating ADHD.