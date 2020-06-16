<p>Previous research has shown how video games can reshape neurochemistry—in good ways and bad. While <a href="https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/ulterior-motives/201608/video-game-play-benefits-coordination" target="_blank">action games can help players hone their hand-eye coordination</a>, the continual doling out of satisfying moments (AKA dopamine hits) that the best video games tend to provide <a href="https://www.popdust.com/porn-and-gaming-popdust-opinion-2633519422.html" target="_self">can easily be translated into a video game addiction</a>.</p><p>That kind of game certainly teaches players to pay attention to specific stimuli—to useful resources, enemies, status bars—that kind of training doesn't necessarily translate to any real world applications. So what makes EndeavorRx different? In the simplest terms it is...frustrating.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
That's not a personal opinion; frustration is actually listed among the FDA's noted side effects—along with headaches, dizziness, and "aggression" (anyone who's ever thrown a remote across the room should understand that one). None of those effects are considered serious, and most of them are probably a natural function of the fact that EndeavorRx is a fast-paced and complex racing game, except for the frustration—that one is very much built into the foundation of how EndeavorRx does its magic.
Designed for children with ADHD aged 8-12, the basic concept is adapted from previous research at the University of California San Francisco—published in Nature in 2013—which sought to formalize a method for combating cognitive decline in old age. NeuroRacer, the game that Akili Interactive Labs developed for that research, worked by never letting the player quite figure it out.

It required players to navigate a winding road while a variety of different signs popped up around them. When a particular sign popped up, they had to respond by pressing a button, but as players adapted to the instructions, the game would change things up to keep them from going into auto-pilot. As Akili founder Dr. Adam Gazzaley put it, "When you get better, it gets harder."
The idea was that this need to constantly adapt to NeuroRacer would exercise cognitive skills that could be generalized to the world outside the game. It was specifically designed with the hope that it could improve players' multitasking abilities, and it succeeded in that respect—even showing some sustained benefits six months after the players finished training with the game.

But what makes that study significant for children with ADHD is that participants also showed significant improvement in the areas of working memory and, more importantly, sustained attention. Lead author of that study, Joaquin A. Anguera, noted that the findings showed "evidence that the training may have improved our study participants' ability to stay in an engaged, active state for a longer period of time." That's exactly the kind of shift that could help children with ADHD immensely.
Of course there is no shortage of apps and games claiming to help with memory function or to keep your mind sharp, but those claims rarely have anything to back them up. Among the most famous of these apps, Lumosity was recently required to pay out millions of dollars for claiming serious medical benefits—because the only proven gains most Lumosity users are likely to experience is getting better at Lumosity games.
But EndeavorRx is different. It not only has this strong basis of scientific research built into its adaptive play style, it has gone through years of extensive testing and shown positive results for hundreds of kids. And now that it has made it through the lengthy and rigorous FDA approval process to be officially recognized as a treatment for ADHD, it will soon be available to help millions more.
Still, there are a number of questions that remain. For a start, is it really necessary that the game be restricted to players who have been prescribed EndeavorRx as treatment? It is, after all, just a very specialized video game. So why is it being treated as a controlled substance? If you want to play it for fun, and just to see if it happens to provide you any benefits, why would you need your doctor's approval? Is casual play dangerous?

The most likely answer is that it's just a marketing gimmick. By restricting access, Akili encourages doctors, parents, insurance companies, and players to view the game as a serious treatment that is worth the (probably steep) cost, and to commit to playing as part of a regular routine.

Other important questions regarding the future of video games as psychological treatment probably depend on the success of this first-of-its kind game. Will it spark a new era of medical research, and a new field of treatment? Will mental health be taken over by video games that treat anxiety, depression, paranoia? Can the pace of video game development even work in the context of the crawling FDA approval process?
The answers will depend on how many millions of doctors and parents will take EndeavorRx seriously as either an alternative or a supplement to medication, but also on how many children will actually play the game enough to see real benefits—the recommended regimen is 25 minutes a day, five days a week, for four weeks. On the one hand, the whole idea of a video game that makes kids healthier sounds miraculous. It sounds like ice cream that's good for you. But if that ice cream costs $30 a pint and tastes like soggy kale, then no one is going to eat it.

In other words, however compelling the research that went into the game, if the development was treated as an afterthought—if kids find the game is ugly, glitchy, or just plain dull—then it's going to be as much of a chore to get kids playing as it is to get them to do their homework.

If that's the case, then the restricted access to EndeavorRx could also serve to shield Akili from an onslaught of poor reviews. But if the gameplay manages to be rewarding as well as therapeutic, then this could be the start of something truly revolutionary, and we can all look forward to commercials advising us to "ask your doctor if video games are right for you."
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p>
