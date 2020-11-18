Happy Birthday, Fabolous! 6 Classic Tracks from Ghetto Fab
Fabolous is among the best rappers to ever grace the microphone.
Criticism has undoubtedly trailed the rapper over the years. His quality has fluctuated at times, and his sound can be seen as dated. But when Fab has set all the B.S. aside and just rapped, he's shown himself to be one of the best rappers alive time and time again. In honor of his 43rd birthday, here are six tracks that demonstrate the timelessness of Fabolous.
One Day
When Fab woke up on the day of his debut, he was soon told that all his press and promotion had been canceled. Fab was furious. A mixtape authority in his own right, crafting his debut, Ghetto Fabolous, was an arduous task. He initially joined Interscope alongside DJ Clue, an experience that bore little fruit in terms of credibility.
The label used Fab's own budget to pay Lil Wayne $100,000 and four bottles of Cristal in exchange for a guest feature, to which the New Orleans rapper showed up for "15 minutes, laid down a verse, grabbed the bottles of Cristal, and left without as much as acknowledging Fab."
Clue and Fab soon left Interscope, signed a distribution deal with Elektra Records, and soon after that met Lil Mo'. "Superwoman Pt. 2" was released and topped the Billboard Hot 100 at number 11. Genuine buzz began to build around Fab and his debut–which was set for September 11. Word then spread that Jay-Z planned to release his now-iconic album, The Blueprint, on the same day, another hurdle the young emcee had to navigate to establish himself. Then, 9/11 happened.
Needless to say, Ghetto Fabolous's deeper cuts, like "One Day," didn't garner the support they deserved. Fab found that the best way to win the charts in that moment was to embrace the commercial R&B and rap formula, with hits like "Can't Deny It" and "Take You Home" finding modest success thanks to slick hooks from Lil Mo' and the late Nate Dogg.
But "One Day" is a moment of reflection. Across light drums and lucid piano trills, Fab merely tells his story, and the track serves as a testament to the lasting power of Fabolous that came against all odds. "In my road to life, I done jumped in and outta 3, 4 lanes, I'm still here," he raps.
For The Love
To delve into mixtape Fabolous is to get lost down a nearly inescapable rabbit hole. The There Is No Competition series, the Summer Shootout series, and of course, the S.O.U.L. Tape series make for an endless stream of music that, frankly, has fluctuated in quality over the years.
But the mixtape arena was also where Fab truly thrived when given the space to let loose. He was never a commercial rapper. Early on, he was initially touted as a lyrical New York boxer by the legendary DJ Clue, who relied on Fab's quick wit and effortless machismo to establish Desert Storm Records as a force to be reckoned with.
Like I said, to really dive into Fab's mixtapes is to enter a wormhole and never return, but there was always something different about S.O.U.L. Tape 2. Lil Mo's presence was undoubtedly missed, but there were glistening moments of transparency sprinkled across the tape, because Fab was given the space to just rap. "For the Love" feels like a well deserved exhale, with Fabolous basking in the sun, describing his bars as a "Kit Kat of some well deserved real sh*t."
I Miss My Love
The epic closure on what remains one of Fab's most focused and consistent albums, "I Miss My Love" is an eerie love story focused around a seductive young woman that lures Fab back into the drug game. The rapper's minimal effort, stream-of-consciousness flow is gripping from the jump, as Fab takes us through the slow-burning saga that moves with the unsettling pacing of a Scorcese gangster flick.
By the track's climactic end, Fab discovers that the very same woman that got him deeply re-invested in drug dealing a year ago is also selling him out to the feds. So he painfully decides to kill her so he can keep himself out of prison. It's a haunting street anthem that showed Fab's uncanny knack for narrative raps.
Make Me Better
In the early aughts, no one was quite the master of the R&B/rap commercial anthems quite like Fab. On "Make Me Better," the Brooklyn emcee and Ne-Yo are a match made in heaven. Over a swirl of strings and vivacious drums, the two compliment each other's best qualities and transformed "Make Me Better" into a commercial success, at one point everyone's MySpace profile song.
Change You or Change Me
In another narrative piece done over harrowing piano keys, Fab once again is cruising comfortably in his lane on "Change You or Change Me." While Fab's sophomore effort was tepid across the board (he leaned a little too heavily on the R&B/rap formula), "Change You or Change Me" was one of the few offerings that stood out, merely because it found the NY rapper doing what he does best: dropping genuine rhymes and slick wordplay, reaffirming that he's still the same valiant battle rapper.
"This game ain't change me, so don't let it change you," he raps on the song's hook. Street Dreams was bloated, and undoubtedly curated for mainstream audiences, a trend that he's continued to lean on with moderate success over the years, but Fab's best moments are always when he breaks the mold and speaks to the people, making "Change You Or Change Me" a street anthem in its own right.
Cinnamon Apple
While it wasn't clear in his early days, Fabolous always possessed a great sense of humor, and he leans fully into the silliness of "Cinnamon Apple" alongside Kevin Hart as he reminisces about a teenage love affair gone awry.
Fab always had a knack for regurgitating pop culture references into witty bars, an antic that may have played into his inevitable datedness, but one that for a while kept him afloat in a changing rap climate via The S.O.U.L. Tape's and others.
"Cinamon Apple" itself is based on a silly viral video, but Fab attacks the beat with the same introspective tone, making for some unintentionally hilarious lines like, "She had ass though, I mean for her age or whatever / she wore my ring sometimes like we engaged or whatever / and this the 'No, you hang up first' dial tone era."
If you really want to get an Animal Crossing player passionate, ask them which villager they hate the most.
Ask any Animal Crossing: New Horizons player which villager is their favorite and they'll probably tell you about a cute, cuddly animal who says sweet things and sends nice gifts (or possibly Roald, the chubby penguin who loves working out).
Roald is the best villager, no question.Nintendo
But if you really want to get an Animal Crossing player passionate, ask them which villager they hate the most. As it turns out, in a game filled to the brim with relaxation and joy, there's still a surprising amount of room for hatred, and all of it is directed at the absolute bottom-tier villagers who move into your perfect town with their ugly appearances and garbage personalities to turn your animal utopia into a rancid dump.
“Bring Back Manly Men”: Harry Styles and 10 Male Musicians Challenging Gender Norms
Someone tell Candace Owens that Harry Styles is not the first man to wear a dress...
When Vogue magazine debuted their 2020 December issue, audiences were surprised to find a gowned Harry Styles on the cover.
The first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue, Harry Styles is the picture of cool. Captured by Tyler Mitchell, whose career shot to prominence after being hand picked by Beyonce to shoot her September 2018 cover, Harry Styles wears an elaborate blue Gucci gown designed by his friend and frequent collaborator, Gucci's Alessandro Michele.
Young Thug<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NTEyMjE1Mn0.2nxDWu61fTaFlhB4B99WZRq0YrVLZfRVpihWGpcjOzg/img.jpg?width=980" id="6bb6d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1620b74d7a4498078f83c48c82d9f52e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Young Thug" />
Album cover for Young Thug's mixtape "Jeffery"<p>Young Thug is not interested in stereotypes. If he were, he would not have sported a pastel purple Alessandro Trincone dress on the cover of his 2016 mixtape, "Jeffery."</p> <p>The <a href="https://genius.com/a/young-thug-addresses-his-jeffery-dress-on-just-how-it-is" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">story goes </a>that Thugger saw the dress in New York and, in a case of love at first sight, immediately wanted it for his cover. He has since joked that he had to wear the gown to conceal the AK-47 he had hidden beneath it, so one thing is clear: Traditionally feminine clothing is not a threat to Young Thug's gangster image. </p><br>His willingness to play with gender expectations has become part of his overall brand. His "Jeffery" frock was neither his first nor last time in a dress, having posed in Gucci for <a href="https://www.dazeddigital.com/music/article/25802/1/young-thug-eccentric-in-chief" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Dazed</em></a> in 2015 and in a <a href="https://youtu.be/-ymE6dUF98Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">2016 Calvin Klein campaign</a>, he said, "There's no such thing as gender."
Lil Uzi Vert<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYxMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDc0MjI1OH0.n3MtslC9LP3a05OcMJD4hhA529LnSWUt3IUdbgEtL7w/img.jpg?width=980" id="09a10" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="55472ae9cdebf66d0a6be936c66e40fc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lil Uzi Vert" />
Lil Uzi Vert at the 2019 Thom Browne Thanksgving football game<p>Another member of the new school of semi-psychedelic, rock-influenced rap, Lil Uzi Vert is enigmatic and eccentric, like all great rock stars. And like all great rock stars, he's not afraid to take risks with his look.</p> <p>From his signature purple hair to his painted nails and studded accessories, Lil Uzi was a perfect choice for the 2019 <a href="https://www.thombrowne.com/us/sets/thanksgiving-football-collection" target="_blank">Thom Browne Thanksgiving football game</a>, where models and fashion icons dressed in the brand's apparel for a photo-ready sporting game. Uzi himself sported a suit, tie, and skirt, grinning through the game like the definition of fashion and play.</p>
A$AP Rocky<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYxMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTQ1NDgyOX0.PRyFvtqwXAjp3qjBZ5XhxgilzWgMkH8U9GArZ19Fpc4/img.jpg?width=980" id="e645f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c5aa19a447f8765e830322c5a8a5c374" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A$AP Rocky" />
A$AP Rocky in Gucci<p><strong></strong>The ultimate pretty boy of rap, A$AP Rocky has been called the "Rihanna of Men," the highest compliment in our book. Since he's a self-proclaimed "<a href="https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=F6VfsJ7LAlE&list=PLkKCXidl9R7C1J3KWA273uJl2ig2LKQ1_&index=20&t=0s" target="_blank">Fashion Killa</a>," I like to attribute Rocky's unapologetically daring fashion to being a New York City native.</p><p>From the outset of his career, the darling of the A$AP Mob has established himself as an innovator of men's fashion. From frequent florals to pairing a shirt-dress with Timbs, this innovation comes from a place of boundary pushing.</p>His latest aesthetic is one he's coined "Babushka Boi." Adorned in floral silk Gucci scarves and robes, he has <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpwlZ18Dp4L/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">said</a>: "I'm encouraging all guys to wear babushkas from here on out. Silk gang, silk city." And with <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bsc6tU9lH9M/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Frank Ocean taking his advice on Instagram</a>, who are we to argue?
Lil Nas X<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTY2NTI5OH0.WOftIzI3-Ym-aBmCawutQwhCMm6GWX4myANppbGf5gk/img.jpg?width=980" id="1f75d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a2ac6c12b8b55fec53d429d1d359c245" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lil Nas X" />
Lil Nas X dressed as Nicki Minaj in "Super Bass"<p>Lil Nas X did not come onto the scene quietly and has not been quiet since. For that, we are eternally grateful. Rising to immediate superstardom following the controversy of his rap-country track "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2Ov5jzm3j8" target="_blank">Old Town Road</a>," he made his red carpet season debut wearing a hot pink Versace leather cowboy suit to the Grammys and a silver sequined suit to the VMAs, complete with heels and a lace trimmed blouse.</p><p>A career launched by boundary pushing and criticism, Lil Nas X has not let public opinion deter his self expression. His recent Halloween costume is a testament to his all-in attitude, despite what the Internet might have to say. </p><p>Dressed in an exact replica of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" jumpsuit and posing in front of an elaborate background, Nas donned full prosthetics and Nicki's signature blonde and pink aesthetic to do the riskiest thing of all: come out as a Barb.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Yungblud<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTQ4NjE2M30.FKCP3zkbL75edvIr3SPe9bu9uxulsYNnIs3ln_zRNPk/img.jpg?width=980" id="bc57a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f72f94479dfd65a553ce9224ef58b343" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yungblud" /><p>Another member of Gen Z, Yungblud is a certified punk rocker whose aesthetic frequently draws from the classic punk scene: <a href="https://youtu.be/4n-E0e7LH90" target="_blank">black eyeliner</a>, black nails, black hair, and the occasional black dress.</p> <p>From fashion editorials to the stage, Yungblud doesn't reserve his gender non-conforming looks for red carpets or photoshoots. He often jumps onto stage for one of his high-energy sets in a LBD and lipstick, making it a frequent part of his image and his no-care attitude.</p> <p>With the last generation of pop-punk having been criticized for frequent sexism, it's refreshing to see a prominent member of its resurgence bringing with him a clear message of dismantling gender norms.</p>
Bad Bunny<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDYyODQyOH0.SZ_JQly-_D4xMbZhy8wHLHe7eKsYq3o3oTxeVyXUve8/img.jpg?width=980" id="ef102" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f8f5872537bc28f84ddc2e6805d40b60" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Bad Bunny" />
Bad Bunny on Jimmy Fallon 2020<p>Known for his genre-bending sound, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/who-is-bad-bunnys-very-normal-girlfriend-2645443006.html" target="_blank">Bad Bunny is playful and whimsical in all aspects of his art</a>, but all with precise intention. His music often denounces toxic masculinity, and he has called it part of his platform to be an ally to the queer Latinx community in particular.</p><p>Part of his allyship translates to personally embodying his values, breaking barriers of gender as much as he can. Recently, he went full drag in his music video for 'Yo Perreo Sola,' a song about a woman who doesn't need company to dance.</p><p>He also made a strong statement for trans rights on Jimmy Fallon in February, wearing a skirt and a T-shirt which read, "Mataron a Alexa, no a un hombre con falda," — "They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt." The shirt refers to the media's misgendering of an Afro-Latinx trans woman who had recently been murdered.</p><p>Bad Bunny exemplifies the ways in which some male celebrities are choosing to use fashion not just as a sphere of play, but also as an arena for protest.</p>
Jaden Smith<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTgzMDU2M30.uhVW84kwUZNqcJsHl6OAKpkuIJMCfFEcpnr1UhUgjwE/img.jpg?width=980" id="29b79" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="236a51ca8472beb8867999a1fa9be0b0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jaden Smith" />
Jaden Smith for Louis Vuitton Women's 2016<p>No contemporary artist exemplifies this more than Jaden Smith, whose whole brand could have been centered around his identity as Will Smith's son, but is instead focused on his … strangeness.</p> <p>From esoteric tweets to famous girlfriends, Jaden Smith has made a name for himself in the media since he was a pre-teen. However, he has always used his platform to speak to a larger message.</p> <p>After being vocal about shopping in the 'woman's' section and wearing skirts to Coachella, he appeared in a campaign for Louis Vuitton's 2016 women's campaign. He's been very vocal about why: First, he likes dresses. But mostly, he wants to use his relative privilege to be part of creating a new world with new conceptions of gender.</p> <p>On <a href="https://twitter.com/jaden" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, he said, "I'm taking the brunt of it so that later on, my kids and the next generations of kids will all think that certain things are normal that weren't expected before my time."</p> <p>Jaden's generational perspective calls back to the innovators in music before his time, who bore the brunt of it then.</p>
Freddie Mercury<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjIxMjMxNn0.CU4Qjqb_mkvAvCRxF6Tpw8zhVrYZbvXWRBo65Kywul8/img.jpg?width=980" id="5018b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="45e74daaf9e6d673e4e731a9fb63f797" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Queen" />
Queen for the "I Want to Break Free" Video<p>Of gender non-conforming boundary pushing, Freddie Mercury is a clear icon. His career surrounded by much press and speculation, Mercury's defiant stage persona often instigated the media. But this didn't deter him.</p>In one of Queen's most controversial music videos, "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4Mc-NYPHaQ&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">I Want to Break Free</a>," the whole band appears in drag as British housewives, a spoof of the long-time British soap opera <em>Coronation Street</em>. The video was banned in America by MTV.
David Bowie<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTYyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDY1NDI1M30.1rQaMkdFfIGlItXgmBtJE_hZT29oAN9zqQNizXJEGec/img.jpg?width=980" id="f1e8b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3fcebdced7cd946c075c17e540135c17" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="David Bowie" />
Alternate cover for David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold the World"<p>Another old-school British icon was David Bowie, whose cast of personas was routinely pushing boundaries. On the cover of his third album, <em><a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Man_Who_Sold_the_World_(album)" target="_blank">The Man Who Sold the World</a></em>, Bowie was pictured in a dress designed by Michael Fish, a mainstay in bold '60s design.</p><p>Harry Styles has been long vocal about his love and admiration for Bowie, citing him as a major aesthetic and musical inspiration in his <em>Vogue</em> interview.</p><p>"I think with music it's so important to evolve," Harry says, "and that extends to clothes and videos and all that stuff. That's why you look back at David Bowie with Ziggy Stardust or the Beatles and their different eras—that fearlessness is super inspiring."</p>
Prince<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDc4NTY0NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTc4NTUwMn0.xoHmzz7_D5-sDnypToDiy2RidId_x6beAcH3D1RQe3U/img.jpg?width=980" id="db130" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="86b3464e8b1362a1b1d9dd8f1af1f8b0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>And to embody fearlessness as a male musician playing with aesthetic presentation is to harken back to the blueprint: <a href="https://www.popdust.com/prince-1889137267.html" target="_blank">Prince</a>.</p> <p>Prince's widespread appeal is not one wrought out of easy-to-digest aesthetics or musical significance. Prince was actively political, actively experimental, and <a href="https://www.popdust.com/remembering-prince-who-dissolved-gender-and-redefined-star-power-2645786981.html?share_id=5481063utm_content=Popdust" target="_blank">fearlessly unapologetic</a>.</p>
