Fans Mourn Beloved YouTuber Corey La Barrie After Tragic Car Crash

YouTuber Corey La Barrie has reportedly died in a tragic car crash.
Ink Master star Daniel Silva, who was at the wheel, was taken to the hospital for a fractured hip. The pair were out for a drive to celebrate La Barrie's 25th birthday when they crashed into a street sign and a tree, reported TMZ. Police are currently investigating the exact cause of the event. TMZ reported that Silva will likely be arrested on murder charges, but the report has not been corroborated. However, clips on social media show Silva and La Barrie drinking together at La Barrie's LA home earlier in the day.
La Barrie has 1.1 million followers on Instagram, and his popular YouTube page features a variety of clever and funny videos, most of which revolve around pranks and humorous adventures with friends. His last video, called "Deleting This Video in 24 Hours…", informed fans that he planned to go live on Twitch the next day.
He lived in a house with three of his best friends, fellow influencers CJ Caylen, Crawford Collins, and Chelsey Amaro, and the house's escapades were a popular source of entertainment, particularly during coronavirus quarantine, which prompted the house to post a great deal of social distancing-themed content.
La Barrie hails from Australia. He ran competitive track and excelled at tennis in high school and while at Saddleback College, where he also majored in kinesiology.
His death has prompted many loving tributes on Instagram, including one by his brother, Jarrad.
His mother also wrote on Instagram, "My heart breaks right now," she wrote. "The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in losing a child. It just feels so unreal and I'm overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It's just so unfair."
Fellow YouTube star Brennan Taylor wrote, "My heart is so heavy right now. Corey was such a happy go lucky guy can't believe how fast life can change. Prayers for his family, loved ones, and his fans. I am devastated. I'll remember the laughs forever. Please cherish everyday because everyday is not promised." Fans everywhere are echoing this sentiment, posting tributes across social media and proving that Corey's legacy is one of laugher, kindness, and love.