Francesca Louise Premieres “Ride the Waters”

London-based folk-pop singer-songwriter Francesca Louise reveals her latest single, "Ride the Waters," from her forthcoming debut EP, Melancholic Antidote.
Francesca says of "Ride the Waters," "So many young girls feel that they need someone beside them to be able to progress and find success in their lives, but this song suggests the opposite. It is an encouraging anthem for independent and powerful young women." The song highlights Francesca's confident voice riding on an upbeat rhythm and buoyant melody.