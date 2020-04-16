Future’s “Purple Reign” Now Rules Streaming Services

Future continues to treat his fans.
As his iconic mixtapes Monster, Beast Mode and 56 Nights slowly made their way to streaming services in the past few weeks, Future threw another one into the mix today. 2016's Purple Reign, which was hosted by DJ Esco and Metro Boomin, was a loose homage to Prince's own classic Purple Rain and included the hits “Perry's Calling," Never Forget," and “Inside the Mattress."
Curated alongside frequent collaborators DJ Spinz, Southside, and of course Zaytoven, Future's sixteenth mixtape was another smash hit and a monumental aid in redefining the trajectory of his career. Prior to his flurry of mixtapes from 2015 to 2016, Future was in danger of fizzling out. His sophomore effort Honest received mixed reviews and painted a portrait of an artist unsure of where his talents lay. Purple Reign quashed any remaining fears of an identity crisis, as Future continued to thrive in his drugged-out auto tuned soundscape.
Revisit the classic mixtape below:
Purple Reign