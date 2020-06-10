In his forthcoming memoir, Steve Alpert—the former head of Studio Ghibli's international division—offers some fascinating insights into the beloved Japanese animation studio.

With Studio Ghibli's catalogue recently made available through HBO Max, audiences are revisiting classic films like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Ponyo, and Alpert's insider-info in Sharing a House with the Never-Ending Man: 15 Years at Studio Ghibli (scheduled for publication June 16th with Stone Bridge) adds a new layer of interest to how the studio and founder Hayao Miyazaki worked.

While some of what he shares casts an unflattering light on Ghibli's inner-workings (only female employees were required to clean and serve tea/coffee...,) one of the most dramatic moments in the book involves Hollywood's most infamous sexual predator: Harvey Weinstein.