<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM4NTczOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzQ1NjUzOH0.ynsareMxjct7KVerf2WvWUT21Uwfk2aPvxEjssNiPts/img.jpg?width=980" id="65391" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bf71b22874f08ec7816ed289c8de9924" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Princess Mononoke">
</p><p>According to Alpert's version of events, Weinstein—whose company, Miramax, was set to distribute the film in the US—approached him after the first screening of 1997's <em>Princess Mononoke</em> with a demand for the film to be cut by 45 minutes (a full third of the movie's runtime). Miramax—then a subsidiary of Disney—was operating under an established deal that gave Studio Ghibli's creative director, Hayao Miyazaki, full control over his films, and Alpert told Weinstein that Miyazaki would never agree to the cuts.<br></p><p></p><p>But, of course, <a href="https://www.popdust.com/harvey-weinstein-2645459978.html" target="_blank">Harvey Weinstein—who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence</a> for rape and awaiting trial on a laundry list of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/29/us/new-weinstein-rape-allegations-lawsuit/index.html" target="_blank">allegations that continue to arise</a>—was never someone to allow rules, boundaries, or basic human decency to get in the way of what he wanted—and he certainly didn't understand the meaning of the word "no." So instead of accepting that it was beyond his control, he flew off the handle saying, <a href="https://www.cartoonbrew.com/books/six-things-we-learned-from-steve-alperts-new-tell-all-studio-ghibli-memoir-192587.html" target="_blank">as Alpert recalls</a>, "If you don't get him to cut the ****ing film you will NEVER WORK IN THIS ****ING INDUSTRY AGAIN! DO YOU ****ING UNDERSTAND ME?!! NEVER!!"</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>This is hardly the only story of Weinstein interfering with production to make cuts against the wishes of the creators. Before he was known for the truly horrific crimes that came to light in 2017, his methods of meddling as a producer had <a href="https://grantland.com/features/does-harvey-weinstein-help-hurt-movies/" target="_blank">earned him the nickname Harvey Scissorhands</a>.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>One instance of this tendency made headlines last year, following <a href="https://www.popdust.com/parasite-review-2641054786.html" target="_self">the success of <em>Parasite</em></a>. It involved an encounter between Director Bong Joon-Ho and Harvey Weinstein during production of 2013's <em>Snowpiercer</em>, which <a href="https://www.indiewire.com/2019/10/bong-joon-ho-battles-harvey-weinstein-snowpiercer-final-cut-1202179635/" target="_blank">required Bong to lie to Weinstein</a>—claiming that his father was a fisherman—in order to preserve <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tTm2cyfmDU" target="_blank">an admittedly strange scene involving the gutting of a fish.</a></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="115e6df13a5c5386110da89cf377f46e"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pH1BtlTtzmI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">SBIFF 2020 - Bong Joon Ho Discusses "Snowpiercer" & Battling Harvey Weinstein for Final Cut</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pH1BtlTtzmI" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>While <em>Snowpiercer</em> would not have been significantly affected by the loss of that perplexing moment, it would have been less reflective of the strange, symbolic vision of Bong Joon-Ho—the same vision which won him Oscars for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay in February of this year. And the effect of cutting <em>Princess Mononoke</em> from 135 minutes down to just 90 minutes—as Weinstein wanted—would have been far more dire.<br></p><p>The movie is more action-heavy than much of Miyazaki's work, but <em>Princess Mononoke</em> is still defined as much by its quiet meditative moments as it is by supernatural battles, and the film would have been greatly diminished by the loss of those 45 minutes. The fact that Miyazaki is also an Oscar-winning director (2003's <em>Spirited Away</em>—likewise a blend of magical action and quiet contemplation—won for Best Animated Feature) only serves to highlight the talent and vision with which Weinstein was recklessly attempting to interfere.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>But Miyazaki stood his ground. According to <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/film/2005/sep/14/japan.awardsandprizes" target="_blank">a 2010 interview with <em>The Guardian</em></a>, a Studio Ghibli producer sent Weinstein a samurai sword with a note attached that read simply "no cuts." And Miyazaki himself met with Weinstein in New York where he claims he was "bombarded with this aggressive attack, all these demands for cuts." Thankfully, Miyazaki—who was successful and respected enough within Japan to not really be reliant on an American audience—was not intimidated. The full cut of <em>Princess Mononoke</em> was released in American theaters to wide acclaim, and Miyazaki told <em>The Guardian</em> with a smile, "I defeated him."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM4NTczMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5NTY1MjQ5MX0.gMd5zHurptHzvDVmD3FlK7HGdOfA8USOBHhd7fyPA6E/img.jpg?width=980" id="1e3f9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="400a2676f96e74784c8c871229d0c377" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hayao Miyazaki">
</p><p>It would obviously be crass to equate <a href="https://www.popdust.com/harvey-weinstein-2645238284.html" target="_blank">Weinstein's heinous and disgusting sexual crimes</a> with the relatively minor offense of interfering with other people's creative visions, but it does seem that Weinstein had a pattern of abusing the power imbalance in Hollywood to force his will on others, and it's worth wondering how many movies were marred by his domineering influence through the years.<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>A <a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/films/0/harvey-scissorhands-6-films-ruined-harvey-weinstein/" target="_blank">2017 article in Telegraph</a> highlights six movies that were supposedly ruined by Weinstein's interference—with directors from Guillermo Del Toro (another Best Picture winner for 2017's <em>The Shape of Water</em>) to <em>Ad Astra</em>'s James Gray. Other notable examples include <a href="https://www.popmatters.com/183098-ten-examples-of-films-affected-by-harvey-scissorhands-2495646567.html?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1" target="_blank">Weinstein's clashes with acclaimed indie-director Jim Jarmusch</a> over his 1995 western <em>Dead Man</em>, starring Johnny Depp—which Jarmusch has accused Weinstein of sabotaging—and the instance of Weinstein <a href="https://www.indiewire.com/2013/11/august-osage-county-didnt-change-its-ending-watch-1-hour-plus-qa-with-cast-producer-george-clooney-plus-new-photos-91227/" target="_blank">forcing Director John Wells to shoot an upbeat ending</a> for the dark 2013 play adaptation <em>August: Osage County</em>.<span></span></p><h2></h2><h2></h2><p>Further stories of Weinstein's interference are detailed in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Down-Dirty-Pictures-Sundance-Independent/dp/0684862581" target="_blank">Peter Biskind's 2013 book </a> <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Down-Dirty-Pictures-Sundance-Independent/dp/0684862581">Down and Dirty Pictures</a></em>, but short of a mass movement to restore every film he's touched to a pre-Weinstein state, we will never know how many great movies might have been made if not for Harvey Weinstein's meddling.</p>
