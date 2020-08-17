Save for a single set of bonus armor included with the collector's edition, Ghost of Tsushima is a rare AAA game void of microtransactions.

This is especially impressive considering the fact that Ghost of Tsushima lends itself very well to the whole microtransaction model. While exploring the gorgeous island of Tsushima, you oftentimes discover new weapon skins, outfits, and materials that can be used to dye your various suits of armor.