girl in red Learns from Mistakes on "midnight love"

The Norwegian artist's latest song is written from the perspective of someone she hurt.

 Abby Jones
04/14/20

For every song about devastating heartbreaks and failed romances, there's always a story on the other side.

As girl in red, Marie Ulven makes wistful, jangly guitar pop that echoes the exhilaration of a newfound crush. But love isn't always so sweet for the Norwegian singer-songwriter-producer, as she depicts on her new single, "midnight love." Her first song since last year's chapter 2 EP, Ulven is particularly somber here, writing from the perspective of a person she realized she hurt in retrospect.

The first song Ulven has released that features a piano, "midnight love" details a disjointed fling founded on the basis of false hope for something more. After witnessing that situation happen to a disappointed friend, Ulven realized she'd been doing the same thing with someone else. "midnight love" is the result of coming to terms with your own mistakes and guilt, recognizing where you went wrong, and finding the wisdom to learn from it. "I know I'm the last one you try to call / But I always give in to give you it all," Ulven croons, clearly recognizing her own faults. Driven by grandiose piano chords and a steady bass drum reminiscent of heartbeats, "midnight love" reveals a great deal of maturity and willingness to grow.

"This song is pretty much me reflecting on how small I've made someone else feel," Ulven explains in a statement. "Even though I never meant to be a dick, I was. We met up recently after she heard the song and I apologized. I think she forgave me."

Listen below.

girl in red - midnight love www.youtube.com

