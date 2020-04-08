Gum Country's "Somewhere" Is a Perfect Indie Rock Daydream

For anyone who's ever left their long-time home to embark on a new chapter of life, reckoning with how your character shifts can be an overlooked but necessary labor.
Courtney Garvin wrote "Somewhere," the debut single from her new band Gum Country, a couple of years after moving to Los Angeles. It's a fuzzy five minutes of blissful rock inspired by "discovering what parts of your identity remain and which were left behind" as a person settles into strange new surroundings. "Haven't felt this way in a while / I can't think straight can't find my style / I guess this is my life for a while," Garvin sings nonchalantly, welcoming her new reality. "I'll walk around until I find myself around here."
A steady alternation of organ-like chords introduce "Somewhere," before an echoing, descending guitar riff and snappy drum beat take over. Gum Country define themselves as a "harsh twee" band, inspired both by early lo-fi indie pop pioneers like Beat Happening and punk-leaning rock groups like Meat Puppets. Blended together, "Somewhere" is a hazy daydream of guitar pop, one that feels at once nostalgic for the familiarity of the past and welcoming of future possibilities.
Listen below.
Gum Country - 'Somewhere' (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) www.youtube.com