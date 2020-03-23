Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Don't get me wrong: The coronavirus is very, very bad.
I would never be so callous as to suggest that COVID-19 isn't terrifying and disastrous and won't leave a long-lasting negative impact on the world. But one of the rituals that has helped me cope in my two weeks of social distancing—besides movie marathons and learning TikTok dances—is trying to find the tiniest silver lining. That silver lining is, of course, when very bad people test positive for the potentially fatal coronavirus.
The Niagara Gazette reports that Harvey Weinstein, the now infamous movie producer who's currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault, has tested positive for coronavirus. Weinstein, who is essentially responsible for initiating the #MeToo movement as we know it, is one of two inmates who tested positive at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York, where 68-year-old Weinstein is being isolated. Previously, Weinstein was being held at Rikers Island, a correctional facility in New York City where multiple people have tested positive for the virus.
"There is no better breeding ground for this virus than a closed environment such as a correctional facility," Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, told the Gazette. He couldn't comment on Weinstein's situation in particular, but it doesn't seem like Weinstein is faring well. Bummer!
As the coronavirus has spread throughout the United States, correctional facilities have faced pressure to release inmates in hopes of curbing the virus' spread. New York, Texas, California, and many other states have released inmates convicted of lower-level crimes, as well those who are elderly or appear sick. It would probably be best for the greater good, however, if Weinstein was kept in prison and was never allowed to interact with anyone else ever again. I'm not saying I hope Weinstein dies an unpleasant death of COVID-19 whilst wasting away in prison, but maybe karma exists after all.