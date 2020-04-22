Helado Negro Brings Peace with New Song "I Fell in Love"

With his musical alias Helado Negro, Roberto Lange has a penchant for quietly impactful music.
As proven by his breakout record, last year's This Is How You Smile, the Brooklyn-based artist makes tranquil electronica heavily informed by his Latin roots. His new single "I Fell In Love," a part of the Adult Swim Singles Series, is similarly serene and ethereal, backed by a gently puttering beat and simple synths.
"I Fell in Love" is indeed a love song, albeit untraditionally. "It's about all the ways we feel and the complicated things we do to try to understand this feeling," Lange writes in a statement. "'Spaceship shaped words fly through your world unheard' is a lyric that describes how alien the feeling can be and how hard we make it to be known. It's not simple—it's too complex to ever say 'love is like this.' Movies and songs always get it wrong. Maybe we are wrong too but I know the love I have."
"There's a love to share / It's pulling me apart," Lange sings. "There's a weight in me / Why can't I fit in." Fittingly, the song is a duet, featuring vocals from longtime collaborator Xenia Rubinos, as their unison vocals build a layered sense of harmony.
Listen below.
Listen Now: Helado Negro ft. Xenia Rubinos via Adult Swim Singles
Listen Now: Helado Negro ft. Xenia Rubinos via Adult Swim Singles www.adultswim.com
Listen to a new track from Helado Negro featuring Xenia Rubinos via Adult Swim Singles.