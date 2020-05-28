Premiere: Hidden Beams Drops “Reveal”
Progressive psych-rock with trippy energy.
Hidden Beams, the Brooklyn alt-electronic project of Carlos Argon, introduces his new single, "Reveal."
WATCH: Billie Eilish Declares Your Opinion Of Her "Not My Responsibility" In Powerful New Short Film
The young star bears all in "NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY."
Break out pop star and five time Grammy-award-winner Billie Eilish is sick of your body shaming.
The 18-year-old just dropped a powerful new short film in which she slowly removes her clothes as we hear her voice hypnotically decry the media's obsession with her body. She says, "Some people hate what I wear. Some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others. Some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always, and nothing I do goes unseen. So, whether I feel your stares, your disapproval, or your sigh of relief—if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move. Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach, my hips?" Meanwhile, she strips to a black bikini in slow motion, eventually sinking into a pool of black viscous liquid and declaring your opinion "not my responsibility."
PREMIERE: Teddi Gold Releases “Confetti”
Check out the new song now.
Pop singer-songwriter Teddi Gold presents her new single, "Confetti," a track from her forthcoming EP, Vol. 2, coming later this year.
