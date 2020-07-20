On July 19, 1995, the world was introduced to one of the most beloved teen rom-coms in history.

In the 25 years since its release, Clueless has maintained a multigenerational legacy. Its plot bears a sense of timelessness, having been based off of Jane Austen's 1815 novel, Emma. But complete with infinitely quotable one-liners, flawless fashion, and a soundtrack filled with '90s gold, Clueless was primed to leave a lasting legacy in its own right.