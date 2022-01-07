How did the year go by so quickly?



2021 was definitely one for the history books. A year that began mid-pandemic and the culmination of the Trump Presidency, a 4-year period of strife bookended by the January 6th insurrection. Once Biden was inaugurated and vaccines rolled out, we allowed for small glimmers of hope. Then Hot Vax Summer was in full effect and — for a while — things were looking up.

But now we’re passing into another pandemic year, still firmly stranded in these unprecedented times. When facing such a short term future, how do you make resolutions that count?

You don’t. This year, we’re letting go of the old resolutions that — let’s face it — never served us anyway. In a normal year, the majority of people give up on their resolutions within the first month. And 2022 is already not a normal year.

According to Jungian psychoanalyst James Hollis in The Guardian, we’re used to our habits, routines, and even our self-sabotaging behavior. “No one awakens in the morning, looks in the mirror and says, ‘I think I will repeat my mistakes today’ or, ‘I expect today I will do something stupid, repetitive, regressive and against my best interests. But frequently, this replication of history is precisely what we do.”

It’s too easy to revert to what we know, especially in a time of stress where self-soothing behaviors lose out to self-discipline. And who can blame us? This is a year to rest, to take it easy on ourselves — we’re entering yet another pandemic year battling the strongest variant yet, and things feel more hopeless than ever.

For some, this means the self indulgence will continue. But if the new year fills you with self improvement fervor, don’t waste time making old fashioned resolutions. Most likely, you’re setting yourself up to fail. Instead, people are taking a different approach this year.

According to The Guardian — Jocelyn K Glei — host of the Hurry Slowly podcast says: “Focusing your mind on an imagined future where you’re someone different makes your now-self inevitably ‘less-than.’” Instead, she recommends using the new year to take stock of the preceding year’s achievements and transformations.

Taking time to look back with gratitude is a good practice to keep you from beating yourself up about what you didn’t accomplish. Perfectionism has no place in a pandemic — neither do those six-pack abs you committed going to on January 1st 2020 … and 2021. Reflection is also key for understanding where you are in each area of your life. So if you want to make constructive changes, here’s where to start.

Rather than making restrictive resolutions, a more beneficial way to approach the year is by making intentions that are less goal oriented and more delineated. Rather than vowing to “lose weight” and then dropping this goal because you’ll never hit the gym at 6am every morning, try setting an intention to “move everyday” or “try one new healthy recipe a week.”

By focusing on specific habits that actually improve your day-to-day experience, you can change your life in a series of slow moments, rather than taking on too much at once.

Here are some intentions to replace popular resolutions — and some gift ideas — to help get you started:

Whether you’re refraining from resolutions this year or merely changing how you approach them, there’s always a more positive way to challenge yourself to be a new and beautiful you.