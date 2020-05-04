Husks Premieres “Cut the Cord,” feat. WeiWei

Brooklyn electro-pop singer and producer Husks, aka Connor Small, hooks up with pop singer WeiWei to unveil "Cut the Cord."
According to the artists, "We wanted the lyric video to visualize the transition from being part of a relationship back to being the self, and how sometimes that journey can feel artificial as you rediscover yourself in a post-breakup world." Thick with complex colors and infectious rhythm, "Cut the Cord" features WeiWei's enticing tones imbuing the lyrics with tension. "Cut the cord to my love / I had to give you up."
