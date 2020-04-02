Iceage Turn Cabin Fever into Gnarly Post-Punk with "Lockdown Blues"

WIth so many folks being forced to stay in their homes, songs about being isolated due to coronavirus are aplenty.
Danish rock band Iceage are the latest to share a song about social distancing and its woes. Entitled "Lockdown Blues," it's hardly the first track to emerge about coronavirus; Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard and punk trio Control Top have both already shared quarantine-related tunes. Iceage's first new song since their excellent 2018 record Beyondless, "Lockdown Blues," is plainspokenly grim and frustrated, reminding us of the pandemic's wrath even across the pond.
"The only way out is through / A wraithlike peril spread across our seven seas / Empty shelves in barren streets," wails frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt in the chorus, making the pandemic sound surprisingly poetic before a rollicking breakdown takes over the track's latter half. "How the itching for lost touch is deafening."
"We've felt the urge to touch base now that the physical touch has been suspended and contribute an effort to raise spirit In the face of adversity," the band wrote on social media. "Our thoughts are with all those in jeopardy to the many various horrors in relation to the crisis, those situated on the front lines and those who are direly compromised. Stay safe, take care and keep up the good fight."
Furthermore, all Bandcamp profits of "Lockdown Blues" will be donated to Médecins Sans Frontières (AKA Doctors Without Borders). Buy the song here, and check out the lyric video below:
Iceage - Lockdown Blues (Lyric Video) www.youtube.com