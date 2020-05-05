Music
Moxi Copes with Pain on “Hush”

Moody dream-pop with an edge.

 Randy Radic
05/05/20

Los Angeles dream-pop duo Moxi, AKA Anna Toy and Andy Toy, ponder depression in their music video for "Hush."

Anna shares, "The song is about feeling like you are losing your f*cking mind, which I feel on a regular basis if I'm being honest." Anna's voice infuses the lyrics with plush wavering timbres, as elusive keys and ghostly synths provide layers of dark shivers. "I, I could feel you haunting me / Hush, hold on to the night / We might stay here for a while / I, I could feel you haunting me."

Moxi - Hush youtu.be


Follow Moxi Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

dream-pop hush music new music video vocoder
