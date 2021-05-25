Jordan and Demi chat with Richard Marx!
Everything Wrong With the Viral "Ultimate Spaghetti Hack" Video
There's so much wrong with this video...
Nicki Minaj Just Rereleased "Beam Me Up Scotty" — Barbz, Are We Back?
The release of the 2009 mixtape reminds us of the Nicki we once stanned.
Rapper Faces Jail Time After Using the Capitol Riot to Promote His Music
The Virginia rapper now faces four federal charges
Netflix's "Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness" Will Have Puking Zombies?
A trailer for the new RE show dropped today.
