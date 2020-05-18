Lana and Lilly Wachowski's Matrix franchise has become a cultural touchstone, and one of its most famous details of all is the legendary "red pill."

In the film, Keanu Reeves' character, Neo, is asked to pick between a "red pill" and a "blue pill." If he takes the red one, he'll understand the horrifying but true nature of reality. If he takes the blue one, he'll forget everything. "You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes," says the character Morpheus, offering Neo a way out of the simulation he's been living in. It's modern folklore with the ring of an ancient parable.