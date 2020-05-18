The Matrix’s Lana Wachowski Responds to Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump’s “Redpilled” Comments
Did Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump just endorse the alt-right? Not exactly.
Lana and Lilly Wachowski's Matrix franchise has become a cultural touchstone, and one of its most famous details of all is the legendary "red pill."
In the film, Keanu Reeves' character, Neo, is asked to pick between a "red pill" and a "blue pill." If he takes the red one, he'll understand the horrifying but true nature of reality. If he takes the blue one, he'll forget everything. "You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes," says the character Morpheus, offering Neo a way out of the simulation he's been living in. It's modern folklore with the ring of an ancient parable.
Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" and Other Hits That Are 100% Sexual Innuendos
Back in my day, we just sang about doin' it.
When it comes to music, it's as if I have a boomer's soul.
Despite falling neatly in the middle of the millennial generation, I was raised on Johnny Cash, Bobby Darin, and the Everly Brothers–which is to say, I understand nothing. Why is Billie EIlish so sad? What does Lizzo dream about? Who said Ed Sheeran was allowed to have a career? What's "DaBaby?" And then there's Harry Styles. Oh, Harry Styles: a beacon of (maybe) bisexual boy band energy and tutu-wearing masculinity. I can dig it. But then he released "Watermelon Sugar." Rolling Stone greeted its arrival by saying "Harry Styles Yearns for Taste of 'Watermelon Sugar.'" They wrote that the "track has the singer nostalgic for 'that summer feeling,' yearning for berries and the taste of watermelon sugar." Aw, so wholesome, so sweet.
Ariana Grande - "Side to Side"
Did Ryan Seacrest Have a Stroke During the "American Idol" Finale?
What was going on with his right eye?