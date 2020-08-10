James Harris, better known by the ring name "Kamala," passed away on Sunday at the age of 70, after contracting COVID-19.

Harris was a professional wrestler for over 30 years for both the WWF and WWE. At 6'7" and around 400 pounds, Harris was referred to as "the Ugandan Giant" or even "the Ugandan Headhunter"—though he was in fact born in the small town of Senatobia, Mississippi in 1950.

For a man of his size, he was remarkable for his agility and athleticism, leaping and dodging around the ring with speed that made him thrilling to watch in arena matches through the 80s and 90s, against the likes of superstars like Hulk Hogan, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Andre the Giant, and the Undertaker.