Premiere: James Worthy Premieres R&B Infused New Single "Do You Know"

When James Worthy was 11, Michael Jackson told him he was destined for greatness.
The NY-based rapper already had the hustle and bustle of the concrete jungle in his blood, but the early co-sign from The King of Pop himself gave Worthy a different kind of energy. Three Grammy wins later, Worthy has fulfilled the vision MJ laid out for him.
After working alongside acts like Justin Bieber, 6LACK, and Fetty Wap, Worthy has decided it's time for him to take center stage. His latest effort, "Do You Know," is an R&B-infused ballad that demonstrates the artist's creative versatility. The track follows the story of a man trying to stay on the straight and narrow and focus on the love of their significant other without getting distracted by the temptations around him. "I felt this time in quarantine was the perfect time to display it," the singer told Popdust. "People are longing for new music but also relatable content."
Check out "Do You Know" below. Worthy's second EP, Kaleidoscopes, was released on January 17th.
Do You Know