Jamie xx Shares New Track "Idontknow"

It's been five years since In Colour, the record that serves as an exhibition for the illustrious production skills of Jamie Smith—best known as Jamie xx.
In Colour was a bit of a shocker for more reasons than one; not only was it stunning front to back, but because Smith was already established as a member of the exorbitantly chill indie trio the xx. How could the guy who hardly sings above a whisper craft euphoric party anthems like "Loud Places" and "I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times)"? In Colour flaunted his range as an artist, sounding multidimensional and kaleidoscopic without ever feeling too over-the-top.
Half a decade later, and Jamie xx has returned with his first new solo material since his debut. "Idontknow" is a steady, five-minute chug that begins with a beat resembling a marching band drumline cadence, before the tempo cranks up and an ominous chorus of wavering vocal samples kick in. Like In Colour's jaw-dropping opening track "Gosh," there's not a clear beginning, middle, and end here; without many clear melodic lines, "Idontknow" feels a bit like running on a treadmill beyond your means, feeling your chest tighten without reaching a concrete destination. The track is more cramped and less vibrant than its predecessors, but nonetheless, it's nice to have Jamie xx back—we'll listen while he dusts off the cobwebs.
Idontknow