After four seasons voicing the lovable Missy Foreman-Greenwald on Netflix's Big Mouth, Jenny Slate has announced that she will be leaving the show.

Missy, a recurring role in the animated series that stars Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, is a goofy bookworm who wears overalls and talks with a high-pitched lisp. She is a best friend of lead characters Nick and Andrew. She's self-assured and very smart. She's also half-Black, a well-intended move towards a more inclusive group of characters that's faltered by the fact that Slate is white.