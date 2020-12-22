Why John Mulaney Is the Perfect Elder Millennial
The comedian entered rehab this week – and we love him nonetheless.
In many ways, comedian John Mulaney is the perfect model of an elder millennial.
From his dry, self-deprecating humor to his nihilistic social commentary, the 38-year-old has become "the golden boy of comedy" by making spot-on observations about life's absurdities while falling short of the activism that characterizes Gen Z. Compared to Zoomers, we're not that hopeful, damnit – We're Millennials and everything sucks, so please refill our Adderall.
When reports confirmed that Mulaney had entered rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse, it wasn't a total surprise.
A source for Page Six commented, "John's friends and family are happy that he's finally getting some help and focusing on his health. His fans know he's struggled in the past with sobriety, [and[ he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic. He's on board with his recovery, he's not fighting against rehab."
The New in Town comedian has discussed his struggles with addiction in interviews and his stand-up. In 2019 he told Esquire magazine, "I drank for attention. I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."
Mulaney even reflected on his prescription drug abuse and use of illegal substances with his typical sardonic twist: "I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it. I wasn't a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I'm still standing. Who's the athlete now?"
John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid | Trailer [HD] | Netflix youtu.be
During his teen years, Mulaney's parents sent him to see a psychiatrist who described him as "one part nice kid" and "one half 'gorilla that wants to kill the other half.'"
Frankly, that dichotomy suits much of the Millennial generation, which accounts for about 72 million people born between 1981 and 1996. We are legion and ironic; we have insatiable cravings for attention and the promise of social security.
Sometimes called "a generation of contradiction" or a "disoriented generation," we're adults who've experienced a protracted adolescence (some scientists say adolescence doesn't end until 24), parents who didn't enforce boundaries, and disillusionment from the pre-2008 dream that hard work and a college degree will lead to security.
Cue 2008, AKA The Great Recession.
As Forbes notes, "Millennials came of age during a time of transition in both the economy and in the landscape of higher education. During their lifetimes, college costs have risen significantly, with the net price of tuition, fees, and room and board at a public, four-year college increasing 68% since the 1999-2000 academic year."
As John Mulaney more wisely notes, "I already gave [my college] $120,000 and now they have the audacity to ask me for more money. What kind of a cokehead relative is my college?… What is college? Stop going! Because I went to college; I had no idea what it was. I lived like a goddamn ninja turtle....I didn't drink water for four years."
"By the way," he continues in his 2018 comedy special Kid Gorgeous, filmed at Radio City, "I agreed to give them $120,000 when I was seventeen years old, with no attorney present. That's illegal!…"
John Mulaney Got Cheated Out of $120K | Netflix Is A Joke youtu.be
Sociologically, Millennials are weird. Some argue that we were "infantilized" by our parents, who gave us too many "participation trophies" and raised us to be "entitled" brats.
In reality, there's a deep divide between how Millennials were raised, with elder Millennials experiencing the vestiges of the laissez faire parenting style of the '80s and younger Millennials experiencing the helicopter, or "vigilante," parenting of the '90s. (With the dawn of the 24/hour news cycle, parents realized that the world was dangerous, and children were taught about stranger danger and the dire news stories that will circulate about you if you were kidnapped.
"I grew up before children were special," Mulaney says in his 2015 Netflix special The Comeback Kid. "No one cared about my opinion when I was a little kid. No one cared what I thought. Sometimes, people would say, 'What do you think you're doing?" But that just meant 'Stop.'"
Being an Elder Millennial probably feels similar to what a refurbished iPhone feels: You're supposedly good as new, but all your parts are salvaged from past wreckage, and half the time your home button does nothing.
Without the respect of your elders or juniors, you're pretty much a broken VHS. In John Mulaney's 2012 debut comedy special, New in Town, he says: "I was once on the phone with Blockbuster Video, which is a very old-fashioned sentence. That's like when your Gram would be like, 'We'd all go play jacks by the soda fountain.' And you're like, 'Nobody knows what you're talking about, you idiot.'"
But you know what all Millennials have in common? In a post-Internet world, we were all raised in a strange culture of optimization.
When it comes to our upbringing, BuzzfeedNews writer Anne Helen Peterson recounts how sociological approaches to parenting taught Millennials to believe two contradictory truths: You need to optimize your time and your habits to be successful in the workplace; and you (theoretically) have more freedom than any prior generation, so you better become something great.
So we grew up nervous – nervous enough to undergo a prostate exam in exchange for a Xanax prescription or allow Delta Airline to frame us for murder. And while we deserve the blame for inventing Instagram selfies and dating apps, perhaps we needed distraction from being the new goddamn "Lost Generation."
We self-deprecate and employ gallows humor because the world has pretty much been ending for as long as we can remember. In her 2020 article in The Atlantic, "Millennials Don't Stand a Chance," Annie Lowrey wrote, "The Millennials were left with scars during the Great Recession that never quite healed, and inherited an economy structured to manufacture precarity for the young and the poor and black and brown, and to perpetuate wealth for the old and the rich and white."
After entering the work force amidst The Great Recession of 2008, we carried the weight of a student debt crisis, roughly half of all college graduates couldn't find a job, and we perfected the psychological crash of Burn Out. Cut to 2020, and Millennials have become the demographic most likely to die from alcohol and drug abuse, as well as suicide.
John Mulaney
John Mulaney
And yet, in pop culture, we've laughed our way through it all with our generation's signature dark humor and chaotic comedy, celebrating the mundanely absurd moments of modern life.
It's no wonder John Mulaney became "the golden boy of comedy." As of 2020, Millennials are the largest living adult generation in the U.S. How do we cope with the most openly intolerant and corrupt president in recent U.S. history? We imagine a horse loose in a hospital.
In Kid Gorgeous, Mulaney debuted a brilliant bit capturing America's collective disoriented horror under an insane U.S. government: "Here's how I try to look at it, and this is just me, this guy being the president, it's like there's a horse loose in a hospital... I think eventually everything's going to be okay, but I have no idea what's going to happen next. And neither do any of you, and neither do your parents, because there's a horse loose in the hospital.
"And then," he says at one point, "For a second, we were like, 'Maybe the horse-catcher will catch the horse.' And then the horse is like, 'I have fired the horse-catcher.'"
There's a Horse In The Hospital | John Mulaney | Netflix Is A Joke youtu.be
So John Mulaney can go to rehab 100 times and we won't change our minds about him. He's no less "golden" for being as exactly human as the rest of us. In fact, it's well-reported that the current pandemic has increased the risk of substance abuse, as well as depression and other unhealthy coping mechanisms, as a result of the unprecedented amount of political and social instability.
Altogether, 2020 was a great year for disaster memes and binge-watching John Mulaney's Netflix comedy specials. While we sat at home and watched the world dip under even our lowest, most jaded expectations, we too thought: "This might as well happen. Adult life is already so goddamn weird." Because at the end of the day, we're all just "tall children" who look terrible.
John Mulaney - New In Town - Tall Child youtu.be
Is the Great Conjunction Really the Dawning of the Age of Aquarius?
Jupiter and Saturn are aligning on the winter solstice at the end of 2020, and astrologers say it's the dawn of a new era, which frankly seems like the only way 2020 could end.
Tonight, on the longest night of the year, two bright planets will briefly become one.
If you weren't already aware, on December 21st, 2020, Saturn and Jupiter will meet in the sky. It's the first time they'll be this close in 800 years, and a conjunction of this magnitude won't happen again until 2080.
13 Christmas Songs for Nihilists and Weirdos
It's Christmas! That means it's time to alienate your friends, and make your children feel weird and disaffected! Right?
The holiday season is upon us!
It's Christmas! Time to start breaking out those old Christmas albums. Put on some Bing Crosby, some Mariah Carey, maybe even a little John and Yoko… if you're a normie that is. Who needs that kitschy, sentimental junk? For this Christmas, let's get weird. Here are thirteen songs for people whose relationship to the holiday season is… unconventional. Enjoy!
Travis Scott's 7 Biggest Brand Collaborations
The creative powerhouse recently announced a new line of agave hard seltzers
Travis Scott has unveiled CACTI, a groundbreaking new agave-spiked seltzer.CACTI will have a hefty 7% ABV, be made with 100% premium blue agave, and will be sold in Lime, Pineapple, and Strawberry. The Anheuser-Busch partnership is just the latest move made by the creative powerhouse over the last few years.
The Cactus Jack Happy Meal<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8de9eb6979db8a5e66b46352d26b052d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ftcTAn2xw-s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Cactus Jack happy meal was such a massive success that it stunted McDonald's lettuce, onion, bacon, <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/16/mcdonalds-travis-scott-promotion-is-so-popular-its-causing-shortages.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">and burger supplies</a>. McDonald's stock was <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/16/mcdonalds-travis-scott-promotion-is-so-popular-its-causing-shortages.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">up nearly 14% come September</a>, due at least partially to the success of Scott's collab. The happy meal– which multiple media outlets reviewed <a href="https://www.vulture.com/2020/09/travis-scott-meal-mcdonalds-review.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">with a collective shrug</a>– led to massive turnouts around the country and at least one riot in Downy, California after Scott himself showed up to a McDonald's in person. Scott <a href="https://www.eater.com/22152480/travis-scott-forbes-30-under-30-mcdonalds-meal-deal#:~:text=Scott%20made%20it%20to%20Forbes,%2415%20million%20in%20merchandise%20sales." target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">walked away from the deal with a whopping $20 million</a>.</p>
A McNugget Body Pillow
A McNugget Body Pillow<p>Alongside the high-grossing Cactus Jack happy meal came an array of diverse McDonalds related merchandise. T-shirts, jorts, lunch trays, blankets, <a href="https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/travis-scott-mcdonalds-toy-buy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">and even action figures</a> were all created alongside the Quarter Pounder combo. While the diverse merch line all deserves a spot on this list, the McNugget Body Pillow is by far the most idiosyncratic piece of merch out of the entire bunch. Currently listed at a whopping $700, the body pillow debuted with a still relatively asinine price tag of $90 back in April. </p><p>"I still have no idea why this exists," <a href="https://www.complex.com/style/2020/09/best-travis-scott-cactus-jack-mcdonalds-merch-items/mcnugget-body-pillow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Complex</em> </a>said of the pillow. "I have no idea why you would want to own this." Out of all of Scott's thriving endorsements in 2020, the body pillow is probably the greatest testament to Scott's entrepreneurial power.</p>
A PlayStation 5 Collaboration<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e8fac351978632eb834423f458897dbd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dIaDGfE0G2A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A mere month after the McDonald's reveal, Scott announced another massive partnership with PlayStation, a deal which raked him <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/abrambrown/2020/11/30/how-hip-hop-superstar-travis-scott-has-become-corporate-americas-brand-whisperer/?sh=45dd9c0f74e7" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">in an additional $1 million</a>. The Scott partnership, unveiled in the form of an Instagram picture, then in the form of a vague trailer, was shrouded in mystery. PlayStation sneakers? A deluxe "Cactus Jack" PS5, perhaps? Speculation was rampant.</p><p>It turned out to be neither. Instead, a PlayStation press release clarified that Scott had joined the company "as a strategic creative partner" to help the gaming console "produce innovative projects that we hope will delight." The release date of the PS5 has now come and gone, and it's still not clear what Scott could be working on. However, a source discreetly told<em> Forbes</em> that the deal could include a "co-branded console and perhaps even a game designed by Scott." Only time will tell, but either way, the collab is sure to rack up a fortune for the emcee.</p>
Special Edition Reese's Puffs Cereal<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDcxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDMwNTE1Nn0.oRJp0Enow37gzfIkyqCsc6tofgugzly4TU-OJ38axvo/img.jpg?width=980" id="dbdaa" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="35baef91a4da3994637480b1e6aa4ae6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Reese's Puffs Travis Scott" /><p>Back in the summer of 2019, Travis Scott announced a one-time collaboration with General Mills and soon after debuted a special edition line of Reese's Puffs cereal. The cereal itself remained peanut-butter corn puffs, but <a href="https://hypebeast.com/2019/6/travis-scott-reeses-puffs-cereal-boxes-special-edition" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Scott got to design the box</a>. Still, the design alone warranted a $50 asking price, and now a box can be found for well over $100 online. Again, the cereal itself is the same, the box just includes a sprinkle of Travis Scott drawings.</p>
The Jordan 1 Retro High
Travis Scott Nike<p>In what remains one of his most profitable collaborations, Travis Scott's work with Nike makes him around <a href="https://www.complex.com/music/2020/11/how-much-travis-scott-made-reportedly-made-from-mcdonalds-playstation-nike-deals" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">$10 million a year</a>. The most coveted of his collaborative sneakers, The Jordan 1 Retro High, averages <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2862705-the-most-expensive-travis-scott-x-nike-and-jordan-sneakers" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">at around a $1,100 resale value</a> but goes as high as $22,500. Travis Scott, similar to Kanye, has maintained a suffocating death grip on the sneaker game.</p>
The Fortnite Concert
Travis Scott Fortnite Concert<p>This past April it was clear that concerts were going to be put on hold for the foreseeable future. With Scott's riotous live shows a signature part of his brand, the rapper decided to bring his unique brand of mania to the world of <em>Fortnite</em>. </p><p>The four-song, nine-minute set was already set for April long before COVID, but the pandemic increased attendance substantially. The end result garnered $20 million and was one of the most profitable concerts ever. To compare, Scott's 56-stop <em>Astroworld</em> tour from 2018 to 2019 brought in $53.5 million.</p>
"Space Rage" Perfume
"Space Rage" perfume<p>Despite being one of his lesser-known partnerships, his "Space Rage" fragrance still sold out in less than a day. Those who weren't lucky enough to snag a bottle may never know what it smells like, as even a full press release offered little clarification. The top notes were listed as "cosmic dust" and "antimatter particles," followed by "heart notes of starlight and the scent of supernova."</p><p>Finally, the base notes remained just as obscure: "vapor and dark nebulae round the whole thing." With an asking price of $285, the scent of this fragrance will remain a mystery to anyone unfamiliar with the smell of outer space.</p>
"Juno" Star Elliot Page Thanks His Fans for Their Support
"I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."
Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page wants to thank his fans for supporting him after he came out as transgender.
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift," Page wrote in a recent post after a slew of fans and fellow celebrity actors expressed their support. "Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot."
Best Video Games to Gift People You Secretly Hate For Christmas
A handy guide on what video games you should give people to let them know that you actually hate them.
As an adult, Christmas is about one thing and one thing only: Buying gifts for people you secretly hate.
Everyone who's ever disappointed you, everyone who's ever wronged you––you'll be forced to spend time with all of them this holiday season, and they're expecting presents. Thoughtful presents.
