JOYRYDE Unveils Video for “Thrill” feat. MAJILLA

Nuanced, dynamic house music.

 Randy Radic
04/29/20

UK artist and producer JOYRYDE releases the music video for "Thrill," featuring MAJILLA, from his latest album, Brave.

Joyryde says of the video, "Over 4 days I made friends I didn't know I needed. It adjusted my life and ambition for creating the video. Rob and Melian are the stars. They made this video what it is and I'm so amazingly grateful for the whole experience." Merging elements of grime, hip-hop, and adrenaline-fueled bass, "Thrill" delivers a sonic and visual masterpiece.

JOYRYDE - THRILL ft MAJILLA [official video] youtu.be


