Summer is officially here and summer beauty is my favorite. Well, aspirationally. Give me glowy skin and Blue Crush-esque beach waves, give me effortless makeup, and a perpetual flush. In reality, I end up more greasy than glowy, and turns out “effortless” makeup takes oodles of effort. We can’t all have a Zoe Kravitz-like, cool-girl, minimal routine. But if I can say one thing about me is I’m a tryer! What I lack, I make up for with the Allure Beauty Box.

What Is The Allure Beauty Box?

A delightful cornucopia of sample sizes and full-sized goodies, the Allure Beauty Box is a monthly subscription that shares whatever’s abuzz in the beauty world for low stakes and an even lower price.

The Allure Beauty Box gives me something to look forward to each month. It’s no secret — I adore my beauty products. I adore following makeup tutorials and pouring over skincare rituals — my social media feeds know this well. But rather than spending a bunch on every last thing on my never-ending list of “wants,” I let Allure’s beauty editors do what beauty editors do best and pick effective, high-quality products that are completely worth it.

My June Allure Beauty Box just arrived on my doorstep — simply packed with all my summer must-haves Maybe this year I’ll strike gold and find the ultimate summer beauty routine that inspires me to toss out the useless products cluttering my shelves. But, even if I don’t, I’ll thoroughly enjoy trying.

Is the Allure Beauty Box worth it?

An Allure Beauty Box subscription lets me indulge without overspending. Each month brings an finely curated selection of editors-loved beauty products. So, rather than blowing my entire paycheck at Sephora, I indulge my passion for personal beauty at an affordable price. The beachy makeup, the summer moisturizers that I love, I get at a major discount. The ones I don’t — which TBH scarcely happens — I gift to my friends to their delight.

The June Allure Beauty Box is $274+ value for new members at only $15 with the code VIP15.

Join today, and kick off your subscription with Allure’s June Beauty Box. It’s chockfull of beauty favorites – from Ciaté London, Sephora Collection, CosRX, and more — all hand-picked by Allure’s renowned editors. Your first month will include 8 products — including 5 full-size! — a $274 Value, 2 free gifts from Then I Met You as well as Laruce. There’s also access to Allure’s exclusive member store.

Here are the thrilling new products in the

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm (full-size) In the summer, double-cleansing is a must. Start with this cleansing balm to strip the sweat and grime and sunscreen slick that comes with a summer day. As the first step of a double-cleansing routine, massage this luxurious, sorbet-soft oil cleanser into the skin. This melts away oil-based impurities such as sunscreen, makeup, and excess sebum while nourishing the skin with antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and vitamin E.

Laruce Three-Piece Editor Brush Set It’s not always about the products you have, it’s what you do with them. This brush set will instantly upgrade your makeup practice. Your products will readily glide over your skin and stay straight through the day and into the evening. This three-piece set is the perfect starter kit or an upgrade that will augment your current routine.

Ciaté London Everyday Vacay Palette (full-size) This might be the do-it-all product of my dreams. This 12-shade palette of eye shadows and cheek colors will streamline your routine. 4 of the pans are dedicated to bronzer, blush, and highlighter shades. And 8 eye shadows are incredibly versatile and full of browns, nudes, and shimmery pinks that can definitely moonlight as eyeliner in a pinch.

Symbiosis Ultra-Rich Regenerating Night Treatment (full-size) Your skin goes through the ringer, especially when you’re out and about in the summer’s elements. After just a few days of using this night cream, your skin will be smoother and more radiant. Symbiosis Ultra-Rich Regenerating Night Treatment has solid, radiance-boosting ingredients that feel luxe on your skin. It drenches skin in hydrating hyaluronic acid and shea butter while using the gentle exfoliating power of lactic acid to up your glow.

CosRX Full Fit Propolis Light Ampoule (full-size) This special CosRX Propolis Light Ampoule is a caring ampule that will make your skin smooth and glowy without tacking. Your new favorite all-year-round ampoule will intensely nourish your skin for that healthy glow.

Floss Lip Advocate in Your Honor (full-size) A sheer lip tint that’s formulated with shea butter to deliver long-lasting hydration. Use it alone for a soft wash of buildable color, or apply it over your favorite lip product for a subtle sheen. Lip Advocate is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without mineral oil.

Sephora Collection Smooth + Blur Primer Primer is essential in any summer routine. If you, like me, are prone to greasy build-up under your makeup, here’s the solution. It smooths out your pores, blurs any texture issues, and helps your makeup remain on your face. A hydrating primer that goes above and beyond, Sephora Collection Smooth + Blur Primer is a silky, vitamin E-infused formula that serves as the soft-focus filter on Instagram.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP + Intense Repair Moisturizing Cream This triple repair body cream moisturizer (formerly Lipikar Balm AP+) is clinically shown to reduce rough, dry skin and provide 48-hour hydration. Formulated with dermatologist-recommended ingredients including La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water, Ceramide-3, Shea Butter, Glycerin, and Niacinamide. Its triple-action helps rebalance the skin microbiome, restore the skin’s protective barrier, and replenish the skin’s lipids to provide daily relief for dry skin.

With Allure’s June Beauty Box, the best in beauty awaits!