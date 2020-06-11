Chosen Music/Atlantic recording artist Justice Carradine has returned with his infectious new single, "Limbo."

Co-written by Justice and produced by Luke Niccoli (Gryffin), "Limbo" is another unique offering of Carradine's high energy pop music. Combining alternative with R&B and funk, "Limbo" is a coming of age tale for Carradine, who was recently forced to grow up as he was thrust into adulthood. "'Limbo'" is about transitioning from one phase of life to another," he said. "When I wrote it, I was coming to terms with turning 20. It sounds kind of dumb, but at the time my identity revolved around who I was as a teenager."