On Monday morning, radio loud mouth and Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh shared two stories about vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in which she was referred to as a "hoe [sic]" and a "mattress."

The first story was about a photographer who was fired from the NBA for labelling an image of Democratic running mates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as "Joe and the Hoe [sic]." The second story that Limbaugh thought worthy of his audience's attention was a story in The American Spectator accusing Harris of having "slept her way up" as former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown's "mattress."