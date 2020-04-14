West Coast EDM luminary Kaskade releases Redux 04 EP, featuring two new productions, "Feel It" and "Find Love."
With 11 albums and seven Grammy nominations under his belt, Kaskade releases Redux 04 as the fourth installment in his Redux series. Kaskade offers darker, powerful dance grooves on steroidal rhythms. The swirling colors of "Find Love" ride a vibrating bassline, while the percussion heavy "Feel It" pulses with industrial synths. Finalizing the quartet of tracks is "Sexy," highlighting the vocals of Kosha Dillz, and "Love Like That," featuring Dani Poppitt.
