Music
Film
TV
Culture
Interviews
New Releases

Lotusbliss Unveil Music Video for “Carpet”

Sleek indie rock.

 Randy Radic
05/06/20

UK indie-rock outfit lotusbliss, a trio of brothers, release the music video for "Carpet."

Made up of Seth, Josh, and Adam, lotusbliss injects "Carpet" with reverb guitars, subdued percussion, and shimmering synths, all crowned by dreamy vocal harmonies. The contrast between the dark, intense visuals and the edgy rhythm infuses the lyrics with almost haunting urgency. "Heart in mouth, you say yours is prone to alter / Every syllable breaking my utopia / With the pieces laid out upon the carpet."

lotusbliss - Carpet (Official Music Video) youtu.be


Follow lotusbliss Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Show Comments ()
Trending Articles
AROUND THE WEB
 Randy Radic
carpet electronic rock indie-rock music music video uk lotusbliss
© 2020 Popdust Inc. All Rights Reserved.