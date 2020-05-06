Lotusbliss Unveil Music Video for “Carpet”

UK indie-rock outfit lotusbliss, a trio of brothers, release the music video for "Carpet."
Made up of Seth, Josh, and Adam, lotusbliss injects "Carpet" with reverb guitars, subdued percussion, and shimmering synths, all crowned by dreamy vocal harmonies. The contrast between the dark, intense visuals and the edgy rhythm infuses the lyrics with almost haunting urgency. "Heart in mouth, you say yours is prone to alter / Every syllable breaking my utopia / With the pieces laid out upon the carpet."
lotusbliss - Carpet (Official Music Video) youtu.be