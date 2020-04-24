Maggie Szabo Premieres Remix of “Back Where We Started”

Los Angeles electro-pop artist Maggie Szabo teams up with Andy Jarvis on the remix of "Back Where We Started."
Maggie says, "When I heard Andy Jarvis' take on 'Back Where We Started', I knew this remix was something our audiences were going to love." Jarvis' reshuffle features Maggie's beguiling voice over a house beat flavored with deliciously whooshing synths and resounding vocal harmonies. "The more we try to run / The closer that we get to being / Back where we started."
Back Where We Started - Andy Jarvis Remix