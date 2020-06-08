<p>Maisha Z. Johnson, the author of <em>The Body Is Not an Apology</em>, says, "Addressing harmful behavior is important, but so is understanding that everyone is on a different step of their journey, so we all make mistakes," wrote Johnson. "You don't have to shame other activists — or yourself — for being imperfect. We can give ourselves and each other room to make mistakes."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
Of course, this sounds well and good in the case of micro aggressions or small missteps made by a well-meaning person, but what about repeat offenders? What about career racists? Serial sex offenders? In the case of people like Harvey Weinstein, for example, "calling-in" instead of "calling-out" is not applicable. But what about your friend who made that sexist joke that made you uncomfortable? Instead of using the momentum of the social justice movement to feel justified in putting him on blast on Twitter, have a frank conversation with him. It's these situations in which "calling-in" is most applicable.
But what about more ambiguous situations? Perhaps, even, events that happened a long time ago. The example that comes readily to mind is the case of Mark Wahlberg, a beloved actor and native Bostonian who happens to have a childhood history of...hate crimes. 

Here are the facts: As a 16-year-old in Dorchester, a poor Boston suburb, Wahlberg was twice charged with racially motivated hate crimes. According to Consequence of Sound, "In 1986, Wahlberg, then 15, and a group of friends threw rocks and shouted racial slurs at a black group of 4th graders. Specifically, Wahlberg was accused of yelling, "Kill the n****s." The incident resulted in Wahlberg and two of his friend being issued a civil rights injunction."
Then, as a 16-year-old, Wahlberg was attempting to steal beer and was arrested for attacking two Vietnamese men who intervened. Reportedly, Wahlberg called one of the victims a "Vietnam f***ing s***," and hit him over the head with a piece of wood, and punched the other man in the face. This incident resulted in Wahlberg being sentenced to two years at the Deer Island House of Correction in Boston, but he was released after only 45 days.
Wahlberg soon became a household name, rising to fame as a musician and actor. Since, he has apologized for his adolescent crimes on multiple occasions, telling The Associated Press in 2015, "I have apologized, many times. The first opportunity I had to apologize was right there in court when all the dust had settled and I was getting shackled and taken away, and making sure I paid my debt to society and continue to try and do things that make up for the mistakes that I've made."
<p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
Several things are clear: In a time like this, Wahlberg, as a public voice who many look up to, needs to do better in addressing and apologizing for his violent, racist past. Additionally, if he means it when he says he is "heartbroken" by the murder of George Floyd, then he needs to put his money where his mouth is and prove it via considerable donations. We need to see action from him, not just shallow lip service, and maybe then we can believe that he is a different person than he was when he was 16. Of course, even if he does these things, the American public (particularly POC) are under no obligation to forgive him.
That said, as allies and activists, if we really practice what we preach, if we genuinely believe that a racist person can be taught how to be anti-racist, if we think there is a way forward for us all, then we must believe that Mark Wahlberg can change. We must believe that who a person was at 16 does not have to be who they are 45. If Wahlberg does prove to us that he's changed, then we must stop expending our energy on bringing up his adolescent crimes and instead look towards moving forward. If we believe in the concept of "call-in, don't call-out," we have to use our energy to talk to the people in our lives who are as ignorant as Wahlberg once was. Calling-out Mark Wahlberg's transgressions from 30 years ago does nothing if we don't do the work of calling-in in our own lives. 

While we do that work, we will wait patiently for Mark Wahlberg to prove to us that change is possible, even for a flagrant racist from Dorchester.
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p>
