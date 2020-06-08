There's a term cropping up more and more often in conversations about social justice that is meant to emphasize the importance of changing the hearts and minds of problematic individuals, not just canceling them.

That saying is "call-in, don't call-out." To "call-in" means to hold someone accountable for their behavior, but to do so privately, in a way that allows for them to seriously address their actions and make changes. In contrast, to "call-out" is the practice of publicizing someone's troubling or harmful behavior in order to shame them and bring public ire against them. The benefit of "calling-in," is that, in cases of minor transgressions, it is more likely to actually create change in that person.