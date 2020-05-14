Mary-Kate Olsen's Divorce Nightmare: Is She About to Be Evicted?

In November of 2015 fashion designer and former child-star Mary-Kate Olsen married Pierre Olivier Sarkozy.
Sarkozy, a French investment banker and half-brother of former president of France Nicolas Sarkozy, was 46 at the time while the Full House star was only 29. But the media empire and fashion brands that Olsen developed along with twin sister Ashley Olsen had already made her substantially wealthier than her millionaire husband—with her net worth that year estimated at around $150 million.
With that in mind Olsen had prioritized establishing an iron-clad pre-nuptial agreement to protect her assets in case of a divorce. Nearly five years later that foresight has proven to be shrewd, because Olsen's wealth has since grown to nearly $250 million, and her marriage to Sarkozy has fallen apart. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond her control, that pre-nup might not be enough to protect her.
As with everything these days, the problem lies with the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown. If Olsen had been able to file for divorce on April 17th, when she first attempted to do so, it would have triggered "an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property." But by that point New York City was thoroughly locked down, and the courts were no longer accepting normal divorce filings.
Weeks later, there is no sign that normal business will resume any time soon, and now it turns out that, without her knowledge, Sarkozy terminated the lease on the New York apartment the couple were sharing until recently. Olsen has reportedly already relocated to a home she's sharing her twin sister and some close friends outside of the city, but now she is being ordered to remove all of her property from the couple's apartment by May 18th.
In court documents obtained by TMZ, Olsen claims that she has been seeking an extension to May 30th so she can make arrangements for the move amid stay-at-home orders in the city, but Sarkozy has been unresponsive. Clearly whatever is happening between them has gotten contentious, and until Olsen's divorce petition goes through Sarkozy could be selling off, destroying, or otherwise meddling with her property. Now, to protect her assets and push back against Sarkozy's cold-hearted tactics, Olsen is filing for an emergency court order to allow their divorce to proceed and to enforce the protections of their pre-nuptial agreement.
If she's successful, this will provide Olsen a lot more security, and give her some options for how to proceed. For instance, if Sarkozy tries anything else shady Olsen can just say "No way, Jose." Or if he messes with her property she can tell him, "You're in big trouble, mister." This obviously gives Sarkozy some incentive to handle the whole process amicably, and offer reasonable conditions for their divorce, in which case Olsen would more likely respond, "You got it, dude."
Here's hoping.