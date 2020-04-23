Michelle Ray Releases Haunting “I’m Fine”

Los Angeles-based soul/pop singer-songwriter Michelle Ray, AKA Michelle Raitzin, introduces her latest single, "I'm Fine."
Along with having her music appear in national commercials for Maybelline and Mastercard, Michelle's voice may be recognized on Mother's Day, The Expanse, and VanderPump Rules, as well as fronting Europe's pop-rock outfit Veil of Obscurity. Presently working on her forthcoming EP, Ray uses her evocative voice on "I'm Fine" to accompany a soft wistful piano. Her vocal harmony with Michael Blum leads to a soaring climax, both poignant and electrifying.
I'm Fine