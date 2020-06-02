<div id="fee6e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="62d0862ffd1e144cef9be329031dedc1"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0;
</div></blockquote></div><p>Still, these are each places to start. Make your voice heard and add your name to each of these fights. If you're able, write notes and emails to accompany your signature, and share them with everyone you know.<br></p><p></p><ol class="ee-ol"><li>Justice for George Floyd Petition <a href="https://www.change.org/p/mayor-jacob-frey-justice-for-george-floyd" target="_blank"><u>https://www.change.org/p/mayor-jacob-frey-justice-for-george-floyd</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/federal-bureau-of-investigation-justice-for-george-floyd" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for George Floyd</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/mayor-jacob-frey-justice-for-george-floyd-2" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for George Floyd</u></a></li><li><u><a href="https://www.change.org/p/hennepin-county-attorney-mike-freeman-prosecute-the-murderers-who-killed-george-floyd" target="_blank">change.org - Prosecute the murderers who killed George Floyd</a></u></li><li>#JusticeforAhmaud <a href="https://yourvoice.colorofchange.org/video-single/1588906981274?akid=42818.4912072.xSTtEE" target="_blank"><u>https://yourvoice.colorofchange.org/video-single/1588906981274?akid=42818.4912072.xSTtEE</u></a></li><li>The Minneapolis Police Officers to be charged for Murder after killing innocent black man <a href="https://www.change.org/p/change-org-the-minneapolis-police-officers-to-be-charged-for-murder-after-killing-innocent-black-man" target="_blank"><u>https://www.change.org/p/change-org-the-minneapolis-police-officers-to-be-charged-for-murder-after-killing-innocent-black-man</u></a></li><li>Ban the use of inhumane rubber bullets <a href="https://www.change.org/p/united-nations-ban-the-use-of-inhumane-rubber-bullets" target="_blank"><u>https://www.change.org/p/united-nations-ban-the-use-of-inhumane-rubber-bullets</u></a></li><li>Hands Up Act <a href="https://www.change.org/p/us-senate-hands-up-act" target="_blank"><u>https://www.change.org/p/us-senate-hands-up-act</u></a></li><li>Tell Minneapolis City Council to Defund the Police (Reclaim the Block) <a href="https://secure.everyaction.com/eR7GA7oz70GL8doBq19LrA2" target="_blank"><u>https://secure.everyaction.com/eR7GA7oz70GL8doBq19LrA2</u></a></li><li>Justice for Regis Korchinski-Paquet <a href="https://www.change.org/p/justice-for-regis-korchinski-paquet" target="_blank"><u>https://www.change.org/p/justice-for-regis-korchinski-paquet</u></a></li><li>Willie Simmons has served 38 years for a $9 robbery <a href="https://www.change.org/p/alabama-governor-kay-ivey-willie-simmons-has-served-38-years-for-a-9-robbery" target="_blank"><u>https://www.change.org/p/alabama-governor-kay-ivey-willie-simmons-has-served-38-years-for-a-9-robbery</u></a></li><li>Make false 911 claims a criminal offense <a href="https://www.change.org/p/make-false-911-claims-a-criminal-offense?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_22404001_en-US%3Av1&recruiter=1094394216&recruited_by_id=1a0134e0-a061-11ea-85a2-772feb020157&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi&utm_term=0e3f9f71ee8b4721bca9cbcfe5f0a333" target="_blank"><u>https://www.change.org/p/make-false-911-claims-a-criminal-offense?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_22404001_en-US%3Av1&recruiter=1094394216&recruited_by_id=1a0134e0-a061-11ea-85a2-772feb020157&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi&utm_term=0e3f9f71ee8b4721bca9cbcfe5f0a333</u></a></li><li>Fire Racist Criminal Michael J Reynolds from the NYPD <a href="https://www.change.org/p/nypd-fire-racist-criminal-michael-j-reynolds-from-the-nypd?recruiter=1030005508&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial&recruited_by_id=e0484360-22a2-11ea-8ffd-a199378defb8" target="_blank"><u>https://www.change.org/p/nypd-fire-racist-criminal-michael-j-reynolds-from-the-nypd?recruiter=1030005508&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial&recruited_by_id=e0484360-22a2-11ea-8ffd-a199378defb8</u></a></li><li>Mandatory Life Sentence for Police Brutality <a href="https://www.change.org/p/department-of-justice-mandatory-life-sentence-for-police-brutality" target="_blank"><u>https://www.change.org/p/department-of-justice-mandatory-life-sentence-for-police-brutality</u></a></li><li>NATIONAL ACTION AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY! PROSECUTE POLICE WHO MURDER UNARMED INDIVIDUALS! <a href="https://www.change.org/p/national-action-against-police-brutality-and-murder?recruiter=814935529&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial&recruited_by_id=11cb7c50-b3aa-11e7-8ba9-b11a5483cebc" target="_blank"><u>https://www.change.org/p/national-action-against-police-brutality-and-murder?recruiter=814935529&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial&recruited_by_id=11cb7c50-b3aa-11e7-8ba9-b11a5483cebc</u></a></li><li>Dismiss the charges on Marshae Jones and charge the one who shot her and her unborn baby <a href="https://www.change.org/p/pleasant-grove-police-department-dismiss-the-charges-on-marshae-jones-and-charge-the-one-who-shot-her-and-her-unborn-baby?recruiter=1094406409&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial&recruited_by_id=23f98e80-a065-11ea-9fd4-d77f57a5922d" target="_blank"><u>https://www.change.org/p/pleasant-grove-police-department-dismiss-the-charges-on-marshae-jones-and-charge-the-one-who-shot-her-and-her-unborn-baby?recruiter=1094406409&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_abi&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial&recruited_by_id=23f98e80-a065-11ea-9fd4-d77f57a5922d</u></a></li><li>Action Network BLM #DefundthePolice <a href="https://actionnetwork.org/forms/2005_email_blm_defund" target="_blank"><u>https://actionnetwork.org/forms/2005_email_blm_defund</u></a></li><li>We the People - Arrest the Other Three <a href="https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/arrest-other-three" target="_blank"><u>https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/arrest-other-three</u></a></li><li>We the People - Justice for George Floyd <a href="https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/justice-george-floyd-0" target="_blank"><u>https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/justice-george-floyd-0</u></a></li><li>We the People - Raise the Degree <a href="https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/raise-degree-remove-bail-derek-chauvin-murderer-george-floyd" target="_blank"><u>https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/raise-degree-remove-bail-derek-chauvin-murderer-george-floyd</u></a></li><li>NCAA Exploitation No More <a href="https://www.change.org/p/ncaa-ncaa-exploitation-no-more-fa4e68b1-afae-4356-a332-b29a374fd14f" target="_blank"><u>https://www.change.org/p/ncaa-ncaa-exploitation-no-more-fa4e68b1-afae-4356-a332-b29a374fd14f</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/andy-beshear-justice-for-breonna-taylor" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Breonna Taylor</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/julius-jones-is-innocent-don-t-let-him-be-executed-by-the-state-of-oklahoma" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Julius Jones is innocent. Don't let him be executed by the state of Oklahoma.</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.justiceforjuliusjones.com/" target="_blank"><u>Justice for Julius</u></a> (more info with how to help and where to send emails)</li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/hennepin-county-attorney-mike-freeman-prosecute-the-murderers-who-killed-george-floyd" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Prosecute the murderers who killed George Floyd</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/govia-thameslink-justice-for-belly-mujinga" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Belly Mujinga</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/black-lives-matter-activists-justice-for-tony-mcdade" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice For Tony McDade</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/prefeitura-do-rio-de-janeiro-justice-for-jo%C4%81o-pedro" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice For Joāo Pedro</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/federal-bureau-of-investigation-disbarment-of-george-e-barnhill" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Disbarment of George E. Barnhill</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/governor-brian-kemp-justice-for-ahmaud-arbery" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Ahmaud Arbery- Pass Georgia Hate Crime Bill</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/ron-desantis-free-anthony-wint-fbc27c7c-920d-4104-9960-a234f45cbe20" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Free Anthony Wint</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/kim-ogg-after-the-smoke-clears-arrest-juan-delacruz-for-the-murder-of-pamela-turner-right-now" target="_blank"><u>change.org - After The Smoke Clears... Arrest Juan DelaCruz for the MURDER of Pamela Turner RIGHT NOW</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/reform-alliance-freejeffersonelie" target="_blank"><u>change.org - #freejeffersonelie</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/kansas-state-senate-exoneration-of-albert-wilson-00180b91-68bf-4c0c-9a12-732119e57dc9" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Exoneration of Albert Wilson</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/white-house-justice-for-sean" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Sean</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/united-states-supreme-court-justice-for-kendrick-johnson" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Reopen Kendrick Johnson's Case #J4Kendrick</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/department-of-justice-investigate-the-killing-of-tamir-rice" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice For Tamir Rice</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/justice-for-tamir-rice-appoint-a-special-prosecutor" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Tamir Rice 2</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/gouvernement-fran%C3%A7ais-refus-de-la-loi-visant-%C3%A0-emp%C3%AAcher-la-diffusion-des-images-de-violences-polici%C3%A8res" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Censorship of Police Brutality in France</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/fbi-criminal-charges-for-travis-greg-mcmichael-in-the-murder-of-black-jogger-ahmaud-arbery" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Criminal Charges for Travis & Greg McMichael in the murder of Black Jogger Ahmaud Arbery</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/florida-police-department-justice-for-alejandro-vargas-martinez" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Alejandro Vargas Martinez</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/make-false-911-claims-a-criminal-offense" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Make false 911 calls a criminal offense</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/free-siyanda" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Free Siyanda</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/gregg-abbott-justice-for-jennifer-jeffley" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Jennifer Jeffley</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/donald-j-trump-justice-for-darrius-stewart" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Darrius Stewart</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/bre-jackson-justice-for-amiya-braxton" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Amiya Braxton</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/phoenix-police-department-justice-for-dion-johnson" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Dion Johnson</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/san-leandro-police-deartment-justice-for-emerald-black" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Emerald Black</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/drop-all-charges-against-incarcerated-trafficking-survivor-chrystul-kizer" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Skip to main content Drop All Charges Against Incarcerated Trafficking Survivor Chrystul Kizer</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/justice-for-crystal-mason-we-call-for-the-immediate-pardon-of-crystal-mason" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Crystal Mason</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/nc-senator-jeff-jackson-stop-hit-and-run-drivers-who-kill-innocent-people-from-receiving-bond-in-north-carolina" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Stop hit and run drivers who kill Innocent people from receiving bond in North Carolina</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/portland-police-bureau-justice-for-tete" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Tete</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/mayor-joe-hogsett-justice-for-sean-reed" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Sean Reed</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/visalia-police-department-jail-time-for-dylan-mota-and-jacob-robles" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Jail Time for Dylan Mota and Jacob Robles</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/those-demanding-justice-fire-jared-campbell" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Fire Jared Campbell</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/boris-johnson-the-uk-government-must-condemn-the-murder-of-george-floyd" target="_blank"><u>change.org - The UK government must condemn the murder of George Floyd</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/tabor-city-police-department-justice-for-cameron-green" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Cameron Green</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/greg-abbott-pardon-black-woman-imprisoned-for-voting" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Pardon Black Woman Imprisoned for Voting</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/nigeria-police-force-justice-for-young-uwa" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Young Uwa</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/mayor-quinton-lucas-need-for-kcpd-accountability" target="_blank"><u>change.org - We Need KCPD Accountability</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/greg-abbott-justice-for-amari-boone" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Justice for Amari Boone</u></a></li><li><a href="https://www.change.org/p/united-nations-ban-the-use-of-inhumane-rubber-bullets" target="_blank"><u>change.org - Ban the use of inhumane rubber bullets</u></a> text "JUSTICE" to 668366</li><li><a href="https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/justiceforbre-police-officers-who-killed-breonna-taylor-must-be-fired" target="_blank"><u>moveon - #JusticeforBre: Police officers who killed Breonna Taylor must be FIRED</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/we-want-justice-for-19" target="_blank"><u>moveon - We want justice for 19 year old Darrius Stewart gunned down by a white police officer on last Fri...</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://campaigns.organizefor.org/petitions/take-the-pledge-we-are-the-movement-for-black-lives" target="_blank"><u>Organize For - Take the Pledge: We Are the Movement for Black Lives</u></a> </li><li>Text "ENOUGH" to 55156 - demand justice for Breonna Taylor</li><li>Text "JUSTICE" to 55156 - demand DA George Barnhill and Jackie Johnson are removed from office</li><li><a href="https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/justice-george-floyd-0" target="_blank"><u>We the People - Justice for George Floyd</u></a> (Make sure you confirm you signature by checking your email immediately after)</li><li><a href="https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/raise-degree-remove-bail-derek-chauvin-murderer-george-floyd" target="_blank"><u>We the People - Raise the Degree</u></a></li><li>Tell your Council Member to reject Mayor Eric Garcetti's proposal to spend 54% of the general fund on the LAPD <a href="https://peoplesbudgetla.com/actions/" target="_blank"><u>People's Budget LA</u></a> </li><li><a href="https://www.amnesty.org/en/get-involved/take-action/george-floyd-police-violence-usa/" target="_blank"><u>Amnesty International - Demand justice for George Floyd</u></a></li><li>Organize For - <u><a href="https://campaigns.organizefor.org/petitions/justice-for-jamee-johnson" target="_blank">Justice for Jamee</a></u></li><li><a href="https://chineseforblm.carrd.co/" target="_blank">Petition and information in Chinese for Black Lives Matter</a></li><li><a href="https://blacklivesmatter.com/demand-racial-data-on-coronavirus/" target="_blank">Black Lives Matter - Demand Racial Data on the Coronavirus</a></li><li><a href="https://blacklivesmatter.com/coronavirus-demand-more-from-the-government/" target="_blank">Black Lives Matter - Demand More from the Government</a></li><li><a href="https://blacklivesmatter.com/defundthepolice/" target="_blank">Black Lives Matter - </div></blockquote></div><h4></h4><p><strong><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1-0KC83vYfVQ-2freQveH43PWxuab2uWDEGolzrNoIks/mobilebasic#h.yz32eul4ozp4" target="_blank">Contact Officials:</a></strong></p><p><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1-0KC83vYfVQ-2freQveH43PWxuab2uWDEGolzrNoIks/mobilebasic#h.oa05k5otj160" target="_blank"><em>Justice for GEORGE FLOYD contacts</em></a></p><p><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1-0KC83vYfVQ-2freQveH43PWxuab2uWDEGolzrNoIks/mobilebasic#h.6jar2wjcyydm" target="_blank"><em>Justice for REGIS KORCHINSKI-PAQUET contacts</em></a></p><p><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1-0KC83vYfVQ-2freQveH43PWxuab2uWDEGolzrNoIks/mobilebasic#h.tahxbje7xmwm" target="_blank"><em>Justice for BREONNA TAYLOR contacts</em></a></p><p><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1-0KC83vYfVQ-2freQveH43PWxuab2uWDEGolzrNoIks/mobilebasic#h.1n8cbq1bfcom" target="_blank"><em>Justice for TONY MCDADE contacts</em></a></p><p><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1-0KC83vYfVQ-2freQveH43PWxuab2uWDEGolzrNoIks/mobilebasic#h.p176w3e9umbz" target="_blank"><em>Justice for DION JOHNSON contacts</em></a></p><p><strong><u><a href="https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1-0KC83vYfVQ-2freQveH43PWxuab2uWDEGolzrNoIks/mobilebasic#h.p176w3e9umbz" target="_blank"></a></u>LEARN MORE: <a href="https://www.popdust.com/64-anti-racism-resources-2646142533.html" target="_blank">68+ Anti-Racism Resources</a></strong><br></p>
