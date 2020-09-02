Will the "Game of Thrones" Creators Whitewash Netflix's "The Three-Body Problem"?
The "Game of Thrones" show runners have an ambitious new sci-fi project in the works.
Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are preparing to take TV by storm once again.
They've announced a new Netflix series, yet again an adaption of a series of ambitious novels—only this time, they're exchanging fantasy for a deep dive into sci-fi.
To bring the series to life, Benioff and Weiss will be teaming up with True Blood writer-director Alexander Woo to bring the Chinese sci-fi series The Three-Body Problem to the small screen. Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out will executive produce, along with Yoozoo Group and The Three-Body Universe, the groups who hold the rights to the franchise.
The series debuted in China in 2006 to massive acclaim, and won China's most prestigious science fiction prize, the Galaxy Award. Its English translation won the Hugo Award in 2015, making author Liu Cixin the first Asian writer to win the award. It's credited with sparking a new wave of science fiction in China.
Liu CixinJSTOR
The whole series is called Remembrance of Earth's Past, but it's usually referred to by the title of its first book, The Three-Body Problem; the following two books are entitled The Dark Forest and Death's End.
So what exactly is The Three-Body Problem about?
The Three-Body Problem concerns a parallel reality wherein humans face attacks from alien beings. The series' title refers to the three-body problem in orbital mechanics, an essentially unsolvable complication of Newton's two-body theory.
While two-body problems can be solved, problems that involve three objects in classical or quantum mechanics generally lack solutions. A famous instance of the problem involves the Moon, Sun, and the Earth; the presence of three bodies makes it near-impossible to track the motion of any one planet. There is no exact solution.
A neural network capable of solving the three-body problemwp-assets.futurism.com
Playing out against the backdrop of China's Cultural Revolution, the series revolves around Ye Wenjie, an astrophysics graduate student whose parents are killed by the Chinese Red Guards and who is branded a traitor to the government. While in a forced labor unit, Ye joins a covert government operation and begins beaming signals into space in an effort to contact extraterrestrials.
Their signals are intercepted by a group of aliens whose civilization is failing, so they threaten to invade the Earth to steal our blue planet's resources. Exhausted by humanity, Ye invites them in, and the aliens begin their 450-year journey towards Earth.
"It was impossible to expect a moral awakening from humankind itself, just like it was impossible to expect humans to lift off the earth by pulling up on their own hair," Ye thinks at one point. "To achieve moral awakening required a force outside the human race."
Their impending arrival generates rival factions on Earth, some of whom believe in aiding the aliens while others believe in fighting the invaders. The show also revolves around some interesting environmental themes—at one point, Ye is assigned to transcribe a copy of Rachel Carson's environmentalist text Silent Spring, which is intercepted and condemned by the government. She also befriends Mike Evans, the radical environmentalist son of one of the world's largest oil company CEOs. Together, Ye and Evans decide to work with the aliens, and things only grow more complicated from there.
Eventually, the series takes its characters far out into deep space and towards the most distant reaches of the universe. Virtual reality, holographs, extreme climate disasters and aerospace ambushes are only a few of the series' other themes.
Hard Science and White-Washing: Dangers of Netflix's The Three-Body Problem Adaption
The series presents some aspects that might make filming complicated. For example, much of the narrative relies on hard science, from particle physics and quantum entanglement to dark matter and the orbital mechanics concepts that inspire its name. Liu himself once stated, "I did not begin writing for love of literature...I did so for love of science."
Some have expressed concerns about the fact that The Three-Body Problem goes deep into Chinese history and culture and stars mostly Chinese characters, but its primary showrunners are two white men whose track record on race is not flawless. (Benioff and Weiss's unrealized Confederate drama series, a show set in an alternate reality in which the Confederacy hadn't lost the Civil War, did not go over well with anyone).
Fortunately, Woo will be on the team for The Three-Body Problem, and Liu will serve as a consulting producer, giving fans hope that the series won't be completely white-washed. The series' primary translator, Ken Liu, will also be on board to provide feedback, as will every bored ex-Game of Thrones fan with a Twitter account.
The Three-Body Problem Creators Hope to Celebrate Unity and Humanity
The end of Game of Thrones may have been unceremonious, but many are looking forward to seeing whatever its creators come up with next. An ambitious sci-fi story about apocalypse and colonization feels like an appropriate evolution.
"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe," Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. "We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world."
Woo stated, "It's a privilege to be adapting one of the great masterpieces of Chinese science-fiction. The Three-Body Problem trilogy combines so many things I love: rich, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes — all told as an elegant and deeply human allegory."
"The first time I read The Three-Body Problem trilogy (Remembrance of Earth's Past), it changed what science fiction meant to me forever," wrote Netflix's VP of original content, Peter Friedlander. "Although it may seem like a familiar premise — the story of humanity's first contact with an alien civilization — Chinese author Liu Cixin's ability to interweave science with fiction made his vision of the future and extra-terrestrial contact feel more realistic than any other science fiction I've read. At the same time, I was also drawn in by the story of all of humanity vulnerable to the same external threat and how this both unifies and divides humans.
"We have been granted the rights from The Three-Body Universe and Yoozoo Group to produce the English-language series adaptation and have assembled a talented and thoughtful creative team to do so," Friedlander continued. "Every person involved not only shares a passion and high esteem for the books, but also the creative vision and ambition to help bring this remarkable story to life for audiences around the world ... To quote The Three-Body Problem, 'In my line of work, it's all about putting together many apparently unconnected things. When you piece them together the right way, you get the truth.' We all share the same goal: to pay homage to this incredible story and take members on the adventure of a lifetime."
The novels have been name-dropped as favorites of Barack Obama and Mark Zuckerberg. Even George R. R. Martin has expressed admiration, calling it a "a unique blend of scientific and philosophical speculation, politics and history, conspiracy theory and cosmology, where kings and emperors from both western and Chinese history mingle in a dreamlike game world, while cops and physicists deal with global conspiracies, murders, and alien invasions in the real world."
Liu himself seems cautiously excited about the story's expansion. "I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," he said. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures, and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."
In an era of climate disaster, extreme technological advances, state repression, and special UFO units, The Three-Body Problem seems like it might be perfect for our times—though only time will tell.
9 Great Movies to Stream on HBO Max
These days, every night is movie night.
With so many streaming platforms available today, it might be overwhelming to figure out exactly what to watch.
HBO Max launched last May, capitalizing on the quarantine blues that's left just about every non-essential worker with more free time than we know what to do with. In addition to its regular roster of great TV dramas, HBO Max is also staking its claim as a great subscription service for movie nerds.
Amelie<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjEyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDgyNDA0Nn0.zinh3BR6sz_Hx7MsuirLToMoBKIJcmyAhQhh_kKJbGM/img.jpg?width=980" id="96eb8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="53b4f3e997f8dbf3f1a1e85f68091dd9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>The title character of the French comedy <em>Amelie </em>is an 18-year-old waitress who has struggled with isolation for most of her life. Embarking on a whimsical expedition throughout Paris, she decides to dedicate her life to bringing joy to others and changing lives for the better, no matter what it takes.<span></span><br></p>
In the Mood for Love<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjEyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjc2NTY4MH0.VCWt1HHR9p_3Ym69BwJqMxiXJqFuO_CkNKbLQn4oywQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="999ba" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a610563d7a213772e0dc3d9f532205ae" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />In The Mood For Love - 2000<p><em>In the Mood for Love </em>is often considered a major touchstone of Asian cinema. It follows a man and woman who, through chance encounters, develop feelings for each other as their spouses have an affair together.</p>
Spirited Away<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE0MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTE0ODc1NX0.AgMAHwPrEGsslYopOj4y-s-1a0r9HkR6X1mh3pNPYO4/img.jpg?width=980" id="275e8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0d4485ae08fdfcdaf46bd059783483b2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>You can find all of Studio Ghibli's films on HBO Max, but <em>Spirited Away </em>arguably remains director Hayao Miyazaki's most beloved and well-known piece of work. When 10-year-old Chihiro and her parents wind up in what looks like an abandoned amusement park, she discovers that the park is actually an escape for supernatural beings needing an escape from the earthly realm.</p>
Cast Away<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE1MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzcxOTUxMH0.R9Bkaw5ZzLix9Bi-osF2CaVGvD_jhVF3J_5oudDK_sk/img.jpg?width=980" id="08502" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="984aee82bf66225ec2fe25f3f4766b06" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>One of the most iconic films of Tom Hanks's expansive career, <em>Cast Away</em> spends almost its entire runtime with Hanks as the sole character. He stars as a FedEx executive who washes ashore on a deserted island after his plane crashes. As the sole survivor, he must adapt and survive on the island with no return to civilization in sight.</p>
Jojo Rabbit<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE1NC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzM3MjM1MX0.s0vY57aclfVcrGxSZmgHNfgG71pln_P8aZyuzUXavyc/img.png?width=980" id="4287d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="799229f9749c00de08c858f9f74e206a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>Based on Christine Leunens's 2008 book <em>Caging Skies</em>, Oscar-nominated drama-comedy <em>Jojo Rabbit </em>is set in Nazi Germany. After discovering that his mother has been hiding a Jewish girl in their attic, young Jojo must reckon with his nationalism with a little help from an unlikely imaginary friend—a fanciful version of Adolf Hitler.</p>
The Philadelphia Story<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE1Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDE3NDY4MX0.cBCgE2tRayVYz8fqIiPNgTnoh35-6bwAqvxoEKLszPw/img.jpg?width=980" id="f64c1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4f68ad2b25f243347cf932ee34fda3ec" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>Perhaps one of the original rom-coms and a crucial entry in the history of old Hollywood, <em>The Philadelphia Story </em>stars Katharine Hepburn as a divorcee who finds herself at the crossroads of budding romances with three men at once.</p>
Friday Night Lights<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE1OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjgzNzA2M30.Hgz8J8-4Bredh-ESeiZey_yuyxFrrtPBoJ64MzQ8AFI/img.jpg?width=980" id="4f88a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e5bdd4e9f2f8a6b88225014ce762777f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>No movie captures the spirit of Texas high school football like <em>Friday Night Lights. </em>Set in the town of Odessa, the drama (that spawned a TV series of the same name) follows the players of the local high school football team as they juggle personal struggles on their way to the state championship.</p>
Get On Up<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE1OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODk4NTY0MH0.ycKknMc921tZkg6iAR0_jY77vFeXkxITKw6CIK62Wfs/img.jpg?width=980" id="228ef" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e4a0a5be6baf097546a8d0544a361048" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />Film Title: Get on Up<p>Chadwick Boseman is an unparalleled symbol of Black cinema. Before <a href="https://www.popdust.com/chadwick-boseman-dies-of-cancer-at-43-twitter-reacts-2647396224.html" target="_self">his recent untimely death due to cancer</a>, he portrayed icons like T'Challa from <em>Black Panther</em>, baseball legend Jackie Robinson, and musician James Brown. The latter's life is depicted in <em>Get On Up, </em>a poignant biopic that celebrates the life of the Godfather of Soul.</p>
Alien<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzYwMjE2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTc5NDY2NH0.mkklOwCuXWxtuD82onpZ1tq-lS105O4GdwObdymE1-Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="4a230" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a7c5e4583a761c2c282f4043ff99b932" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>The sci-fi-horror classic <em>Alien </em>has been widely regarded by film critics as one of the best movies of the science-fiction genre–and of<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0078748/awards" target="_blank"> all time</a>. On their way home, the crew of a commercial starship called Nostromo find a nest of eggs on their ship. When a creature attached itself to one of the crew members, terror ensues.</p>
Black Twitter Rolls With Laughter at Adele's Bantu Knots
Adele's recent Instagram post sparked a debate about cultural appropriation—and some entertaining remixes.
Adele was rolling in the deep last weekend after posting a controversial photo on her Instagram page.
Captioned "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," the photo shows Adele wearing a triangle bikini top with the Jamaican flag printed on it, long athletic stretch pants, a yellow feather Carnival shoulder piece, and gold jewelry. The outfit is a good fit for Afro-Caribbean carnival events, so it makes sense that Adele might wear it on a day that people would have been reveling and sharing culture if not for COVID-19. The problem, however, is the hairstyle. Adele's hair is in bantu knots.
Bantu knots, like locs and cornrows, are a Black hairstyle. Hair is parted into sections and coiled into buns. The style is also referred to as Zulu knots because it originated with Zulu people in South Africa. It is now popular throughout the African diaspora, and it is used both for protection (of the hair) and for style. For a non-Black person to wear this hairstyle is, in fact, cultural appropriation.
Celebrities are gassing Adele up in the comments and elsewhere. Zoe Saldana said, "You look right at home guurrrl." Zoe Saldana has only recently come to realize it was wrong for her, as a light-skinned Black woman, to play the role of Nina Simone—which required makeup to darken her skin and a prosthetic nose. She is definitely not the person to give Adele the go ahead on cultural appropriation.
Many Jamaicans and people throughout the Caribbean and African regions have also come to Adele's defense, noting that Carnival is a time for sharing cultures and arguing that her attire would have been appropriate for such an event. It is often the case, however, that those quick to defend people who have been called out for cultural appropriation have never experienced the same discrimination as those drawing attention to the issue.
Cultural appropriation can be a complicated subject, especially in quickly fired tweets, but it's worth the discussion. Technically, cultural appropriation is the use of an element or set of elements from a culture or identity that the offending person does not share. It is usually done without understanding of the history, tradition, or meaning of the element or elements in question, and does nothing to educate other people about their origin. In many cases, the element or elements are looked down upon by the dominant culture or identity, so its appropriation presents a cost to the people who own it and a benefit to the people who misuse it.
Black hair is an easy example of cultural appropriation because Black people continue to face discrimination on the basis of their hair. Black people are fired from their jobs and barred from graduation for having locs while white people use them as a fashion statement. Cultural appropriation at its worst allows people to wear and flaunt an aspect of another group's culture or identity without facing any of the discrimination that group endures.
It is easy to say "It's just hair" when you have never experienced discrimination for wearing your hair in a style or natural form that is directly connected to your culture and identity, whether place of origin, ethnic group, religion, or otherwise. Because of all this, there is no denying that Adele got it wrong. She is, however, well-liked. This, combined with what people believe to be her intent to celebrate diversity and the need for light moments led to a hilarious time on Black Twitter.
In the 1990s and early 2000s, top 40 songs were often remixed, giving us reggae or dancehall versions. Reggae artists would sing the songs in the same melody so they were completely recognizable, but with reggae musical arrangements. Yes, My Heart Will Go On had about a million reggae versions. This trend has not maintained the same frequency or popularity as back then, but people brought it back just for this Adele moment.
One of the best has got to be Adele's "Hello" vocals on the Wayne Wonder track "No Letting Go."
dancehall adele https://t.co/RRBt12a2sy— 🖤🤍 ᑳ𝙇ạ𝑐𝑐 🐉💫 (@🖤🤍 ᑳ𝙇ạ𝑐𝑐 🐉💫)1598837573.0
They slowed it down a little for "Someone Like You."
New album sounds lit😤 #Adele https://t.co/GoJFXt8YjT— 2:31pm (@2:31pm)1598827833.0
We finally have the Jamaican patois version of an Adele album tracklist.
Track 01: Mek Yuh Feel D Luv Track 02: Light D Fiya Pon the Rain Track 03: Meh 1 an Only Track 04: A Bwoi like U Tr… https://t.co/nsZiJn9fhA— JonathanJosh28 (@JonathanJosh28)1598904266.0
It's been hilarious to see Adele's song titles and lyrics translated to Jamaican patois.
Adele said “mi affi set fire to the rain dem”#adele https://t.co/HEers0BgHx— Ariel (@Ariel)1598831927.0
Someone dubbed Spice's "So Mi Like It" over a video of Adele rapping a Nicki Minaj verse.
Someone get #Adele off the Rum Punch 😂🇬🇧🍹🇯🇲😂 https://t.co/ocrFOJdyHQ— #The Rona Report👨🏿💻🇬🇭 (@#The Rona Report👨🏿💻🇬🇭)1598887548.0
It is always great to see Black joy, whether in physical or virtual spaces. The whole Adele-with-the-bantu-knots situation has shown that Black people remain undefeated in many areas. The creativity was on full display as video editing, audio engineering, photo memes, and clever turns of phrase flooded Twitter immediately. It took no time to turn a highly questionable moment into hours and hours of scrolling and full-belly laughter.
It has been a difficult year, and Black people have been dealing with far too much. Constantly having to affirm the value of our lives while putting them on the line takes its toll. It would have been easy to respond to Adele with rage, but Black Twitter came through with the jokes. Cultural appropriation is a serious issue, and we can tackle it even as we give ourselves the space and time to enjoy each other's virtual company.
Cultural appropriation is clearly difficult for people to understand, especially as we try to learn to appreciate other cultures. One of the main reasons for this is the fact that there is not enough attention on the discrimination and racial injustices we face every day, so big issues like hair are often viewed as small matters of style rather than evidence of a more pervasive issue.
We have a lot of work to do, from being more honest about our experiences and making private occurrences public to calling on people like Adele—who appear to appreciate our culture—-to speak out against the injustices we face. If it's okay to wear bantu knots as a white person appreciating Black culture, you're going to have to show up when Black people are made to suffer for participating in the culture that we created and fight to maintain. Appreciate the culture and ensure that people in positions of power do too. Use your own power to compel others to act. Be loud in your demand for justice and cultural appreciation at all times, not just on Notting Hill Carnival days.