Netflix's Floor Is Lava is the perfect background show.

By that, I mean it's a show that seems tailor-made to be half-watched while browsing the Internet, playing Animal Crossing on your Switch, or cooking dinner. But that doesn't necessarily mean it's bad. If anything, Floor Is Lava might even be one of the best new game shows in years.

If you've seen the title, you already know exactly what Floor Is Lava is all about. Just like the make-believe game that literally every child in the world seems to independently invent, the floor is lava, so you need to climb all over the furniture to escape the room. No touching the floor...because it's lava.

Floor is Lava | Official Trailer | Netflix youtu.be



