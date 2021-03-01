As the snow starts to melt this month, it, unfortunately, doesn't change much in terms of our daily streaming schedule.

It's still too nippy to spend too much time outdoors, so gatherings with friends remain on hold this month. But luckily, there are plenty of fresh new works to stream on Netflix this month. The streaming juggernaut recently debuted the new trailer for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and will continue to churn out amazing content heading into the spring season.

Do you have restless kids? Check out Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom. Are you personally in the mood for a ridiculously goofy comedy? Year One, starring Jack Black and Michael Cera, is sure to be right up your alley. Here are the six best new titles coming to Netflix this month.





Training Day Training Day A gritty police thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, Training Day finds the former as veteran narcotics detective Alonzo Harris, while the latter is merely a rookie new to the force. Washington escorts Hawke throughout LA, revealing to him along the way LAPD's harrowing gray zone when it comes to fighting crime. Full of blood-pumping action scenes and a handful of legendary moments, 2001's Training Day is a crime classic that nabbed Washington a Best Actor Oscar for his sinister presence.

Tenacious D: The Pick of Destiny Tenacious Din The Pick of Destiny If we had it our way, Jables and Rage Cage would have made far more films than just The Pick of Destiny. With that said, Jack Black and Kyle Gass's Tenacious D film has all the makings of a fun film that will take you completely out of reality. Part rock musical, part comedy, and part live concert, Tenacious D: The Pick of Destiny has everything our heart yearns for right now. Not to mention, they fight against Satan throughout all of it.

Philomena Philomena An emotional powerhouse of a film, Philomena stars Judy Dench and Steve Coogan as Philomena Lee and journalist Martin Sixsmith as they work together to reunite the former with her long-lost adopted son. The movie is heartwarming and moving and garnered four Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress (for Dench), and Best Original Score.

Two Weeks Notice Sandra Bullock For those in favor of a lighthearted rom-com, Two Weeks Notice is the perfect fit. Starring a charming-as-ever duo of Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock, the film follows environmental lawyer Lucy Kelson (Bullock) who goes to work for a lazy and disorganized billionaire named George Wade (Hugh Grant). As most rom-coms go, Kelson is fed up with Wade's inability to lead a normal life, but over time she actually starts to find him charming. It's a predictable sit-through but an enjoyable one, nonetheless.

I Am Legend I Am Legend Sharing in a lifestyle we're all too familiar with, Robert Neville (Will Smith) is the sole survivor of a man-made plague that has eviscerated human life. As a result, zombie-like creatures scour the earth at night, leading Neville to lead a reclusive life mostly indoors. As Neville searches for survivors and supplies for his shelter, the creatures search for him. I Am Legend is a certified cult-classic that features breathtaking action scenes, and one of the most heartbreaking deaths in cinema.