Grace Gillespie Drops Airy, Existential Single "Goodbye"

London-based producer and artist Grace Gillespie has released her first single of 2020, the airy "Goodbye."
Though sonically it sounds like the lightest and airiest of folk tunes, it explores the tangled crosshairs of an existential crisis. "I'm not afraid of dying, I'm afraid to be alive," the artist sings matter-of-factly over delicate guitars, a surprisingly gut-wrenching line for a simple and buoyant song.
"'Goodbye' is a song about relinquishing music and giving up the dream, written at a time of much uncertainty and worry about what would become of my songs," said Gillespie.
Placed over a light, sunny rhythm, filled with floaty harmonies, the track dips into the crisis that any struggling artist is likely to experience at one point or another. In an increasingly volatile industry that tends to favor youth and that requires tremendous amounts of energy and drive, it's not hard to question it all. But, as Gillespie writes, sometimes passions demand to be heard, no matter how impractical they may seem. "Its lyrics mark the realization that it will never really be all over," she continued. "The music wants to be alive and free. I might be getting older and the music business is becoming a harder and harder nut to crack, but the music will keep coming regardless. It doesn't give a sh*t about age, statistics, or the business."
Sometimes the work is bigger than all of it, and the details, the questions, and the little exit signs pale in comparison to the greater call that is the human compulsion to create. That's the sentiment that "Goodbye" touches on. As Gillian Welch sang on "Everything Is Free": "We're gonna do it anyway / even if it doesn't pay."
Of course, the best music isn't made for or by money. The best music transcends time and touches on something immortal. Sound doesn't care at all about age or logistics—it just flows, outside of time or practicality, harmonizing with something much vaster.
In a world of so much noise, "Goodbye" is a little breath of genuine honesty. It doesn't try to be more or less than it is, and in that, it shines, though admittedly not in the way of a radio-hit song—but it shines all the same.