This Saturday kicks off the biggest holiday weekend since New Years: the NFL Playoffs. With the Wild Card round beginning January 14 and streaming acrossing all ESPN platforms, America is about to run on football playoffs.

All 32 teams play 17 regular season games for a chance to get to the Playoffs and win it all. And we’ll be updating you with all of the 2023 NFL Playoff news you’ll need each week. Starting off with this weekend’s Wild Card Round:

The Divisional Round Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Jeff Lewis/AP/Shutterstock Typically throughout the playoffs, the highest seeded teams get home field advantage until the Super Bowl. The Divisional Round games will be played in Kansas City and Philadelphia, as will the AFC and NFC Championships if both teams advance.

Conference Championships Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers Abbie Parr/AP/Shutterstock On January 29, the final two games before the Super Bowl will commence. The remaining highest-seeded teams will have home field advantage. However, if the Chiefs end up playing the Buffalo Bills, the game will be held at a neutral site in Atlanta. The neutral location decision was determined after the tragic Damar Hamlin injury during the Bengals-Bills game. Since the game was ruled a “no contest,” the Chiefs automatically became the #1 seed.

Super Bowl LVII Josh Allen Joshua Bessex/AP/Shutterstock The respective winners from the AFC and NFC Championship games will meet in Glendale, Arizona on February 12 for Super Bowl LVII. Get ready for commercials, the Rihanna halftime show, and some of the best football you’ll see all year.