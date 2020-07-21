The 10 Best Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements
Nicki Minaj just announced she's pregnant with her first child.
Nicki Minaj just announced via Instagram that she's expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.
The rapper shared the news by posting a photo of herself in a yellow wig and high-heels sporting a significant baby bump with the caption "#Preggers."
Beyoncé
Katy Perry<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d4568a3ec4540b193ef3b18ddec5ee1c"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UyKgYMQ-AlQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In the music video for her ballad "Never Worn White," Katy Perry showed off her growing belly. The music video was the first news fans had of the star's pregnancy with fiance Orlando Bloom. After releasing the video, Perry tweeted that she was relieved that the secret was out and she no longer had to hide her baby bump. </p>
Chrissy Teigen<div id="0a8bc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="50ece09eaffec8ecb38f2fface0dcde4"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BbxZhF5l2gn/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Chrissy Teigen is known for being the queen of Twitter, but her Instagram is pretty great too. To announce her second pregnancy with husband John Legend, Teigen had the help of her then-Toddler Luna. </p>
Olivia Wilde<div id="68207" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="67f7f94d1a1adba10a11405ce40dcee4"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BEWhjo-shgU/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Actress and Book Smart director Olivia Wilde announced the news of her second pregnancy with daughter Daisy by sharing this adorable photo beside her son Otis. Wilde has two children with husband Jason Sudeikis. </p>
Grimes<div id="ad9af" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8699238b1dfd79aa892b3f7648702e75"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7E9gnJF0O9/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Grimes and Elon Musk announced their pregnancy earlier this year with this slightly disturbing image. The original photo featured Grimes' uncensored breasts, so was quickly taken down by Instagram. This censored version is somehow even more disturbing and alien. Grimes gave <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2020/05/25/entertainment/grimes-musk-baby-name-tweak-scli-intl/index.html" target="_blank">birth to son X Æ A-12 Musk</a> earlier this year. </p>
Fergie<div id="6da70" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="942f76fc02ceae94f9423c8b71def71e"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/V4enzQEDJs/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>In an adorable photoshopped picture, Fergie shared the news that she and husband Josh Duhamel were pregnant with their first child. The picture depicts Fergie and Duhamel as toddlers, photoshopped side by side. </p>
Cardi-B<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="560343d726a4a83c0aba35269e887681"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/m1Klc0KPNbU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Cardi B's pregnancy announcement was less of an announcement and more of a reveal. The rapper performed on Saturday night live in 2018 in a skin tight dress that made it very obvious she was expecting a child with fiance Offset. </p>
Khloe Kardashian<div id="9f154" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b9b7f1ae02b3cde4abe1d2b251143447"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc8PFjuFjlp/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Khloe Kardashian announced her pregnancy with Tristan Thompson in a moving Instagram post. The post read: "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!<br>Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️" </p>
Justin Timberlake<div id="653f8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="41a8d72aa5f5ba9ec9bbdd67ae1d1ae3"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/yiWvACydvT/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Justin Timberlake announced that he and wife Jessica Alba were pregnant with this adorable baby bump picture. Later that year Alba gave birth to the couple's son Silas. </p>
Beyoncé<div id="8009f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="02bd9ecacf91532ab2ebc91c79019ea7"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BP-rXUGBPJa/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Login • Instagram</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>Rightfully, Beyoncé makes this list twice. The gorgeous maternity photoshoot she posted when announcing that she was pregnant with twins simply can't be beat. </p>
10 Canceled TV Shows Saved By Fans
If you're loud enough, you just might manage to save your favorite show.
Hollywood is a brutal industry, and sometimes even the highest-quality shows are subject to unceremonious cancelation.
But even if your favorite niche show (that's definitely the best thing on TV so how come nobody else watches it?) does get nuked, try not to lose hope. If enough people are as passionate about it as you are, band together and combine your powers. Persistence pays off, and if you're loud enough, you just might manage to save your favorite show. After all, there's a lot of precedence for fans saving TV shows.
Family Guy
FOX
- Can Fans Still Save "Tuca and Bertie" Despite Netflix Canceling the ... ›
- Fans Petition for ABC Family's 'Twisted' Renewal - Popdust ›
- TV Series Fans Successfully Got Un-Cancelled ›
- Top 10 Protests That Saved TV Shows from Cancellation ... ›
- 17 Great TV Shows Saved by Fans, From 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to ... ›
- 17 Cancelled TV Shows Resurrected By Fans | ScreenRant ›
- Top 10 Cancelled TV Shows Saved By Fans - YouTube ›
- 20 Times Fans Saved TV Shows From Cancellation ›
- Fan favorite TV shows canceled then saved: One Day at a Time ... ›
- 16 times fans saved or brought back a TV show - Insider ›
Can We Talk About Michael Jordan Being a Jerk?
Maybe y'all aren't ready for that conversation.
Being the most famous man in the world is hard.
You can't leave your hotel without being swarmed by fans, your every action is analyzed and often criticized, and you're made into a role model you never asked to be. In the 80's and 90's, this was Michael Jordan's reality. At the height of his famous winning streak with the Chicago Bulls, his image was plastered on billboards, TV ads, and sneakers. He was, definitively, the man who changed professional basketball forever and while doing so, he was among the most recognizable and talked about people in the world. Netflix's new docuseries The Last Dance has made all of this abundantly clear. But its also made something else clear: The Michael Jordan of that era was not a kind or compassionate man. In fact, he was arrogant, often selfish, and even cruel to his teammates.