No, Ariana Grande Is Not Janet Jackson

I've said it before and I'll say it again: I love Jeopardy!
Few shows have provided me with as much unadulterated comfort, wholesome entertainment, and fleeting confidence as the long-running game show. But if there's one thing more consistent than host Alex Trebek's cringey jokes, it's the contestants' blind spot to pop culture.
It's not uncommon for Jeopardy! guests to go blank on categories that reference happenings in the worlds of music and film. Two years ago, nobody picked up on the multiple Kendrick Lamar song titles in a clue. A few months later, somebody confidently mistook the Beastie Boys for Radiohead. But perhaps the most baffling fumble in recent history occurred on yesterday's episode, when a poor contestant named Alwin earnestly believed that a video of Janet Jackson performing was, in fact, Ariana Grande.
The answer read: "As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took 'Control' and took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade," followed by a video of Jackson performing "Nasty" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Apparently, Jackson's sky-high ponytail prompted Alwin to quickly answer "who is Ariana Grande?" Unforgivable.
There's a lot to unpack here. Yes, Jackson's thigh-high boots and oversized shirt resembled Grande's typical stage attire, but Grande is only 26—going nearly a decade without performing on live TV isn't exactly feasible. Did Alwin forget his glasses? Has he never heard "Nasty?" Should Grande, a white person, tone down her fake tan that matches Jackson, a black person? Maybe the human race doesn't deserve to go outside ever again, but it's moments like these in Jeopardy! that make me feel really, really smart.