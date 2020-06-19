Just a couple of days after J. Cole dropped a petty track supposedly aimed at her, Noname has issued her response.

In her first new solo song of the year, "Song 33," the fan favorite Chicago rapper teamed up with prolific producer Madlib for a jazzy track that touches on the deaths of numerous Black people, especially Black trans women. She references Oluwatoyin Salau, a young Black woman in Florida who was found dead after tweeting about her sexual assault. "Why Toyin body don't embody all the life she wanted?" Noname raps in her trademark smooth flow. "A baby, just nineteen / I know I dream all black / I seen her everything, immortalizin' tweets all caps / They say they found her dead / One girl missin', another one go missin'."