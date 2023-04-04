NOTD knows how to make a pop-dance fusion track that tops the charts. You may have heard their iconic collaborations, “I Wanna Know (feat. Bea Miller)”, “So Close (feat. Georgia Ku, Felix Jaehn, Captain Cuts)”, and “I Dont Know Why (feat. Astrid S).” These songs have catchy beats and equally enticing lyrics that had fans singing along at all hours of the day.

Their music has impressive accolades including reaching the US Pop Radio Top 40 twice, and two certified Platinum and Gold records. And yet, NOTD is not even close to being finished. With their new single “AM:PM (feat. Maia Wright)”, the trio is solidifying their place as one of pop-dance music’s quickest emerging stars. You can listen to the track here:









Maia Wright’s vocals pair perfectly with NOTD’s iconic sound for “AM:PM,” where Wright sings about wanting love around the clock. This is just the beginning of a busy year for NOTD, who plans to tour with the kings of mashups, Two Friends, this summer. It’s the first track since the triad’s debut EP, NOTED…EP, featuring names like Quinn XCII, The Band CAMINO, and kenzie.

“AM:PM” is a track to watch out for this summer. It’s reminiscent of days spent on the beach and nights spent out with your friends. NOTD spoke exclusively with Popdust about their new single and their future!

Congratulations on your new single, “AM:PM ft. Maia Wright” – what was the inspiration behind the track?

Thank you! We're so excited the song is now out in the world. We got this topline from two amazing writers: Devan Glover and Grant Boutin and immediately fell in love with it. At the time the production was a bit funkier but we just heard the classic NOTD pop/dance potential in the vocal and got super inspired to make it our own.

You’ve had majorly successful collaborations in the past like “I Wanna Know ft. Bea Miller” and “So Close ft. Georgia Ku and Captain Cuts.” How do you combine your sound with different genres of artists?

For us, the vocal on a song is another instrument. It has always been about who sounds best on the record and we've been so lucky to have the opportunity to work with incredible vocalists — Bea and Georgia included — whose voices really make you feel something every time you play the song. Since then, we've continued to evolve as people and musicians which led us to collaborating with incredible bands like The Band Camino and Nightly on our debut EP last fall. on 'AM:PM', we absolutely love how Maia (Wright) sounds. She's a long time friend of ours in Stockholm and it's really nice to finally find the right song to do together.

“AM:PM” has a fun, summery dance sound that makes people want to get up and dance. What was your favorite part about creating the single?

The ideas came together super fast on this one. The production you hear today was made almost entirely in the 12 hours after we first heard the demo. Once the foundation was there, we gave ourselves some time to dial it in and ultimately sent it to Maia who also loved the song immediately and nailed the vocal. This song is just so feel-good and we're just so happy people are loving it as much as we do.

You’ve toured with ZEDD and have several live performances coming up this year. What’s your favorite part about performing live?

The best part has to be seeing people sing the words back to us. We spend a lot of time in our Stockholm studio working on the music so to get to travel the world and see and hear from fans how the music affects them is so rewarding.

Which songs are you most excited to perform for your fans?

At the moment, playing 'AM:PM’ is so fun because it's just an infectious song. Even if you've never heard it before, you know the words by the second chorus.

You released your debut EP, NOTED…, back in September after previously releasing all of your music as singles. How is NOTED… different from any of the work you’ve done before?

As we sort of touched on earlier, our first big break was 'I Wanna Know' in 2018 when we were 17 and 19 years old. Since then, we've continued to evolve as people and artists and the lockdown really gave us an opportunity to experiment with new sounds. We found ourselves listening to artists like The Band Camino, Nightly, the 1975, and LANY and putting our spin on that world was and still is really exciting to us. To collaborate and become friends with some of our favorite bands was a privilege and showed our fans a different side of us that we're really proud of.

What’s next for you in 2023? Will “AM:PM” lead into a new album?

There's plenty of new music in the pipeline that we can't wait to start sharing. We'll also be joining Two Friends on a bunch of tour dates this summer, in addition to playing at a bunch of schools around the country. Stay tuned!