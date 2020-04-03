Nya Bloom Shines Light into the Gloom On “Alright”

Alternative electronic artist Nya Bloom recently released "Alright," the lead single from his 4-part debut project, Exhale, slated to drop summer 2020.
Nya describes the song, "In a time full of doubt, 'Alright' reminds us, despite mistakes, there are lessons to be learned and things will get better." A mixture of electro-pop and EDM, "Alright" travels on waves of synths supported by a heavy rhythm. Nya's falsetto joins in to give the song an otherworldly quality.
Nya Bloom - Alright [Official Music Video] youtu.be