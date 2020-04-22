Music
Nyiko Premieres “Like the Movies”

Heartfelt slice of synthwave.

 Randy Radic
04/22/20

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and producer Nyiko debuts their latest single, "Like The Movies," via Trailing Twelve Records.

Nyiko shares, "It's a song about growing up and believing everything we're fed about love in teenage romance films and TV shows, only to realize that in reality, love is much deeper, much more complex, and ultimately more rewarding." "Like the Movies" merges surging new wave energy with elegant synths, as Nyiko's heady vocals lay over a galloping rhythm. "Take my hand / We're dancing in the street / We don't need no music / Keeping rhythm with our heartbeats."

NYIKO - Like The Movies youtu.be


Follow Nyiko Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Spotify

