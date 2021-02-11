Ask just about any music nerd and they'll agree: Pavement is one of the most important (and maybe the best) indie rock band of the 1990s.

Led by effortlessly cool frontman/songwriter Stephen Malkmus, Pavement formed in Stockton, California in the late '80s, releasing five studio albums before their breakup in 1999. They inspired like-minded indie rockers of the late '90s like Built to Spill and Modest Mouse, and their influence has trickled all the way down to Gen Z songwriters like beabadoobee and Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan.

15. “Perfume-V” (Slanted and Enchanted) "Perfume-V," off Pavement's 1992 debut Slanted and Enchanted, is a perfect example of how the band could inject their hazy, off-kilter noise-rock with flawless melodies. The track is introduced with cacophonous guitars before it arrives at its euphoric-sounding chorus. Layered melodies and duelling lyrics in the outro of "Perfume-V" prove Pavement were masters at twisting the ordinary.

Since their breakup, all of Pavement's albums have received deluxe reissues — except for their last and most polarizing LP, Terror Twilight. To honor the long-awaited reissue (and the 2020 Pavement reunion that, obviously, didn't end up happening), we've rounded up the band's 15 best songs below.