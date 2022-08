The last time we spoke to payton, he was making the transition from TikTok star to full-fledged artist. With the new EP insomnia, the journey is complete. Over warm retro synths and inventive beats, the 19-year-old previews a bright future as a musician.



Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos talk to payton about the making of insomnia, dating in the public eye, collecting tattoos, and leaving LA for North Carolina.

payton | It's Real with Jordan and Demi www.youtube.com